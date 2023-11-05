Rising star Noy Remogat drops career-high 34 as UE escapes FEU in OT thriller

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

UE leading scorer Noy Remogat resets his career-high in a crucial overtime escape of gutsy FEU to rise to joint fifth place with reeling UAAP champion Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines – Noy Remogat was once again a man possessed in a crucial stretch of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament as the UE Red Warriors escaped the FEU Tamaraws in an 87-86 overtime thriller at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, November 5.

For the first time since Alvin Pasaol in 2018, a UE player breached the 30-point barrier as Remogat reset his career-high with 34 points on 6-of-11 shooting from three, to go with 8 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Abdul Sawat was no slouch as well, scattering 20 points, 6 boards, and 5 dimes as the Red Warriors rose to a 4-6 record in joint fifth with defending champion Ateneo.

UE’s overtime hero, however, was role player Jack Cruz-Dumont, who notched 5 of his 9 points in the extra period to go with 4 rebounds and 3 assists – the last of which was a highlight reel-worthy bullet pass to a cutting Sawat for the layup that capped a crucial 7-0 surge, 84-77, at the 1:30 mark.

Just as the Red Warriors thought they had the game in the bag after a pair of Remogat free throws with 38.7 ticks left, 87-77, FEU gunner Jorick Bautista turned his desperation to production as he sank three triples in the final 33 seconds to suddenly inch the Tamaraws within one, 86-87.

With 1.5 seconds left, FEU still had a chance to complete its miracle run, but Cruz-Dumont calmly inbounded the ball to a streaking Remogat, who narrowly escaped the foul-hunting Tamaraws as time expired.

“I gave credit to my players off the bench, especially Ryzel Gilbuena and Allen Maglupay. But of course, [credit goes] most especially to these two next to me (Remogat and Cruz-Dumont),” said UE head coach Jack Santiago.

“Noy got his career-high of 34 points and Jack stepped up in overtime. He had crucial baskets and a crucial assist. I guess that’s what dictated the game.”

Bautista dropped 21 points – 12 coming in overtime alone on 4 of his 5 total threes – plus 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals.

L-Jay Gonzales, meanwhile, fought through a minor leg injury late in overtime to finish with an 18-point, 10-board double-double as FEU fell to a 3-7 slate in solo seventh place above 1-9 UST.

The Scores

UE 87 – Remogat 34, Sawat 20, Cruz-Dumont 9, Gilbuena 7, Lingolingo 6, Momowei 5, Tulabut 2, Maglupay 2, Langit 2, Cabero 0, Galang 0.

FEU 86 – Bautista 21, Gonzales 18, Torres 12, Sleat 11, Añonuevo 10, Faty 8, Tempra 4, Ona 2, Bagunu 0, Montemayor 0, Felipe 0.

Quarters: 18-14, 32-36, 54-56, 72-72 (reg.), 87-86 (OT).

– Rappler.com