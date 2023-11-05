UAAP
Rising star Noy Remogat drops career-high 34 as UE escapes FEU in OT thriller

JR Isaga

Rising star Noy Remogat drops career-high 34 as UE escapes FEU in OT thriller

SCORING SENSATION. UE guard Noy Remogat attempts a jump shot over the FEU defense in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament

UAAP Season 86 Media Team

UE leading scorer Noy Remogat resets his career-high in a crucial overtime escape of gutsy FEU to rise to joint fifth place with reeling UAAP champion Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines – Noy Remogat was once again a man possessed in a crucial stretch of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament as the UE Red Warriors escaped the FEU Tamaraws in an 87-86 overtime thriller at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday, November 5.

For the first time since Alvin Pasaol in 2018, a UE player breached the 30-point barrier as Remogat reset his career-high with 34 points on 6-of-11 shooting from three, to go with 8 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Abdul Sawat was no slouch as well, scattering 20 points, 6 boards, and 5 dimes as the Red Warriors rose to a 4-6 record in joint fifth with defending champion Ateneo.

UE’s overtime hero, however, was role player Jack Cruz-Dumont, who notched 5 of his 9 points in the extra period to go with 4 rebounds and 3 assists – the last of which was a highlight reel-worthy bullet pass to a cutting Sawat for the layup that capped a crucial 7-0 surge, 84-77, at the 1:30 mark.

Just as the Red Warriors thought they had the game in the bag after a pair of Remogat free throws with 38.7 ticks left, 87-77, FEU gunner Jorick Bautista turned his desperation to production as he sank three triples in the final 33 seconds to suddenly inch the Tamaraws within one, 86-87.

With 1.5 seconds left, FEU still had a chance to complete its miracle run, but Cruz-Dumont calmly inbounded the ball to a streaking Remogat, who narrowly escaped the foul-hunting Tamaraws as time expired.

“I gave credit to my players off the bench, especially Ryzel Gilbuena and Allen Maglupay. But of course, [credit goes] most especially to these two next to me (Remogat and Cruz-Dumont),” said UE head coach Jack Santiago.

“Noy got his career-high of 34 points and Jack stepped up in overtime. He had crucial baskets and a crucial assist. I guess that’s what dictated the game.”

Bautista dropped 21 points – 12 coming in overtime alone on 4 of his 5 total threes – plus 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals.

L-Jay Gonzales, meanwhile, fought through a minor leg injury late in overtime to finish with an 18-point, 10-board double-double as FEU fell to a 3-7 slate in solo seventh place above 1-9 UST.

The Scores

UE 87 – Remogat 34, Sawat 20, Cruz-Dumont 9, Gilbuena 7, Lingolingo 6, Momowei 5, Tulabut 2, Maglupay 2, Langit 2, Cabero 0, Galang 0.

FEU 86 – Bautista 21, Gonzales 18, Torres 12, Sleat 11, Añonuevo 10, Faty 8, Tempra 4, Ona 2, Bagunu 0, Montemayor 0, Felipe 0.

Quarters: 18-14, 32-36, 54-56, 72-72 (reg.), 87-86 (OT).

– Rappler.com

