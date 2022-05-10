Encarnacion trip-dub drowns Laure 28-point bomb as UP takes solo first

UP rides a balanced attack for its third straight win while Eya Laure finishes as UST's lone double-digit scorer in its first loss of the season

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons scored their first 3-0 start in five years after handing the Eya Laure-led UST Golden Tigresses their first loss, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 25-22 in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament, Tuesday, May 10, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Jewel Encarnacion took charge in the win with a triple-double, scoring 16 points to go along with 14 excellent receptions and 11 excellent digs. Alyssa Bertolano also continued her consistent game with 15 points on 10 attacks, 3 blocks, and 2 aces to help the Fighting Maroons to their first 3-0 start since Season 79.

“The credit goes to the players, they played their hearts out. We had a plan and our plan worked,” said UP head coach Godfrey Okumu after the win.

“It was not an easy game. UST is a very, very strong team, they are very experienced, and they have a good coaching staff who would know how to read a game. So, it’s a win yes, but it wasn’t easy for us. We really worked hard for this and I hope the girls will continue fighting the same way,” he added.

Ahead by just two points in the fourth set, Nina Ytang fired one through UST’s blockers before Jum Gayo converted from the service line to give the Fighting Maroons a 23-19 advantage.

Eya Laure kept the Golden Tigresses alive with two consecutive hits, but a Bertolano drop put UP at match point. Laure once again rose high for UST to trim the lead back to two, but was later on blocked by UP’s Lorie Bernardo and Bertolano for the win.

Bernardo, Ytang, and Jaila Atienza each had 9 points for UP while Marianne Sotomil tallied 10 excellent sets in the victory.

On the other hand, Laure’s 28-point outing founded on 25 attacks, 2 aces, and a block went for naught as the Golden Tigresses – who have not dropped a single set prior to this match – absorbed their first loss in three games to drop to a 2-1 standing.

No other player from UST scored in double digits as Donna Tuazon and Camille Victoria added 9 and 7 points, respectively. Janel Delerio had 16 excellent digs and 15 excellent receptions while Magi Mangulabnan recorded 14 excellent sets.

UST looks to bounce back against La Salle on Thursday, May 12 at 6 pm, while UP tries to stay unbeaten versus Adamson on the same day at 4 pm. – Rappler.com