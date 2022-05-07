Eya Laure shows way for UST anew in sweep of UE

GOLD STANDARD. UST continues its great start in UAAP Season 84 off the leadership of veteran spiker Eya Laure

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Golden Tigresses picked up their second consecutive win in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament after sweeping the UE Lady Warriors, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20, on Saturday, May 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Eya Laure was once again a force, converting 16 attacks for 18 points to go along with 11 excellent receptions and 9 digs to lead UST’s strong start to the season.

The Tigresses converted a block point on Apple Lingay before Ysa Jimenez fired a spike off a combination play to put the exclamation mark in the third set and help UST nab its second straight win.

“Full control naman kami sa laro bukod doon sa outside hitter nila na ‘di macontrol kasi ginawa kaming billiards table, ginawa kaming pabandahan nung spiker nila,” quipped Golden Tigresses head coach Kungfu Reyes, referring to UE’s Janeca Lana.

(We had the full control of the game apart from their outside hitter whom we can’t control because she just toyed with us.)

Camille Victoria continued to step up for the Tigresses with 13 points while Jimenez and Kecelyn Galdones each had 7 points. Mafe Galanza tossed 14 excellent sets in the win as Bernadette Pepito collected 12 excellent digs.

UST missed the services of middle blocker Imee Hernandez after injuring her right ankle during the first set of the team’s debut win against FEU.

Lana scored 17 points laced with 11 excellent receptions to pace UE, which dropped to 0-2. Lingay added 12 points and 9 excellent digs while Jhudielle Quizon only had 9 excellent sets.

UST will face fellow undefeated squad UP on Tuesday at 10 am while UE looks to break into the win column against FEU at 12 pm the same day. – Rappler.com