Jerry Yee quickly regains UAAP coaching gig, set to revitalize UE Lady Warriors

Veteran volleyball coach Jerry Yee quickly regains footing in the UAAP, signing with the UE Lady Warriors following a successful season with the Adamson Lady Falcons

MANILA, Philippines – The UE Red Warriors look to retool two of their teams as they host UAAP Season 86 next school year.

Jerry Yee has been hired to coach the women’s volleyball team, and Karl Santos was appointed to be in charge for the boys basketball team, the school announced on Wednesday, June 21.

Yee, who recently parted ways with Adamson University following a successful one-year stint, will replace Jumbo Dimaculangan.

The seasoned veteran also coaches the College of St. Benilde in the NCAA, and new Premier Volleyball League team Farm Fresh.

Santos, on the other hand, is a current assistant of Aldin Ayo with Converge in the PBA and previously mentored the La Salle Green Hills team of the NCAA juniors division. He takes over from Ronnie Dojillo.

Both Yee and Santos enter the team along with Jared Lao, who will serve as team manager for both teams.

The two teams are looking to end years’ worth of mediocrity as both teams have failed to make it to the UAAP Final Four for over 15 years. Notably, Adamson clinched its first women’s volleyball Final Four berth in nine years in what would turn out to be Yee’s one-and-done Season 85 foray.

The Junior Warriors last made the Final Four in UAAP Season 64, while the Lady Warriors had their latest appearance in Season 69.

In Season 85, the Lady Warriors were dead last in the women’s volleyball standings with a 1-13 record, while the Junior Warriors were sixth in the boys basketball circuit with a 3-11 record. – Rappler.com