TEAM STANDINGS: UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball

UAAP hoops action looks headed for an unpredictable season

MANILA, Philippines – Upsets and more surprises marked the first week of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament.

Some traditional favorites fell early, while a bunch of rising performers came out to prove their worth.

Here’s the team standings as of October 7:

1. UP Fighting Maroons 3-0

2. La Salle Green Archers 2-1

3. UE Red Warriors 2-1

4. NU Bulldogs 2-1

5. Adamson Soaring Falcons 2-1

6. Ateneo Blue Eagles 1-2

7. FEU Tamaraws 0-3

8. UST Growling Tigers 0-3

FIRST ROUND

SEPTEMBER 30: UE def. UST, 80-70 | NU def. Ateneo, 77-64 .

OCTOBER 1: La Salle def. FEU, 87-76 | UP def. Adamson, 68-51.

OCTOBER 4: UP def. UE, 84-69 | NU def. FEU, 71-65 | Adamson def. UST, 79-76 OT | Ateneo def. La Salle, 77-72.

OCTOBER 7: Adamson def. Ateneo, 74-71 OT | UP def. NU, 78-60; La Salle def. UST, 91-71 | UE def. FEU, 65-58.

