UAAP
UAAP
UAAP Basketball

TEAM STANDINGS: UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TEAM STANDINGS: UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball
UAAP hoops action looks headed for an unpredictable season

MANILA, Philippines – Upsets and more surprises marked the first week of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament.

Some traditional favorites fell early, while a bunch of rising performers came out to prove their worth. 

Here’s the team standings as of October 7:

1. UP Fighting Maroons 3-0
2. La Salle Green Archers 2-1
3. UE Red Warriors 2-1
4. NU Bulldogs 2-1
5. Adamson Soaring Falcons 2-1
6. Ateneo Blue Eagles 1-2
7. FEU Tamaraws 0-3
8. UST Growling Tigers 0-3
Must Read

SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 86 basketball

SCHEDULE: UAAP Season 86 basketball

FIRST ROUND

SEPTEMBER 30: UE def. UST, 80-70 | NU def. Ateneo, 77-64 .

OCTOBER 1: La Salle def. FEU, 87-76 | UP def. Adamson, 68-51.

OCTOBER 4: UP def. UE, 84-69 | NU def. FEU, 71-65 | Adamson def. UST, 79-76 OT | Ateneo def. La Salle, 77-72.

OCTOBER 7:  Adamson def. Ateneo, 74-71 OT | UP def. NU, 78-60; La Salle def. UST, 91-71 | UE def. FEU, 65-58.

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

collegiate basketball

PH collegiate sports