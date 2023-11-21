UAAP
LIVE UPDATES: Ateneo vs Adamson, UAAP Season 86 playoff – November 22

In a clash of balanced teams and great coaching minds, UAAP defending champion Ateneo and gutsy Adamson head into battle for the last Final Four spot

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball Final Four cast is down to one last spot with two contenders left, as defending champion Ateneo fell into a fourth-seed playoff with ever-gutsy Adamson, set for Wednesday, November 22, 2 pm, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

On the losing end of a thrilling Ateneo-La Salle second round slugfest, the Blue Eagles fell to a 7-7 record to wrap up the elimination round, while the Soaring Falcons escaped UE with a dazzling Monty Montebon game-winning three to also finish with the same slate and force the fourth-seed playoff.

This marks the second straight season where Adamson is facing an opportunity to secure Final Four entry through a playoff match. In Season 85, the Soaring Falcons edged the La Salle Green Archers for the last Final Four spot, but subsequently lost to the then-top seed Blue Eagles.

Ateneo, meanwhile, is now in danger of seeing its worst finish since Season 76 a decade ago, when the Blue Eagles only finished fifth.

With their respective seasons all coming down to one do-or-die clash, the Eagles will hope for great outings from their veteran duo of Kai Ballungay and Chris Koon, while first-year players Joe Obasa, Jared Brown, and Mason Amos will also try to get their offense going early.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are also leaning on a balanced showing, with the likes of Montebon, Ced Manzano, and Vince Magbuhos picking up the slack in a possible dethroning bid.

Even the sidelines are expected to get heated with a clash of great, championship-level coaching minds, as it was Ateneo’s Tab Baldwin who implied that the complaints of Adamson’s Nash Racela on game officiating were “shameful.”

As if straight out of a movie, the Falcons now get a shot to personally deliver the killing blow to their Blue Eagle tormentors. Ateneo, however, still has a champion’s heart – season records notwithstanding.

Both stories are compelling, but one must – and will – end soon. – Rappler.com

