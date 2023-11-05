UAAP women’s hoops: UP avenges first-round loss to Ateneo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BIG GAME. UP's Louna Ozar looks to get past the Ateneo defense.

Led by Louna Ozar and Favour Onoh, the UP Fighting Maroons take full control early to score a payback win over the Ateneo Blue Eagles in UAAP women’s basketball

MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines made sure there would be no upset this time.

The UP Fighting Maroons got back at first-round tormentor Ateneo Blue Eagles with a decisive 71-48 win to clinch at least a playoff for a Final Four spot in the UAAP Season 86 women’s basketball tournament on Sunday, November 5, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Filipino-French rookie Louna Ozar posted 17 points, 4 steals, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists, while Favour Onoh had a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds on top of 4 blocks to power UP.

Kaye Pesquera also delivered 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 steals as the Maroons scored a payback win against the Blue Eagles, who stopped UP’s unbeaten start in the first round at 6-0.

“Really proud of them,” said UP head coach Paul Ramos of his wards, who kept hold of solo second at 8-2, just behind the 9-1 record of defending champion NU.

“We committed ourselves in our game plan and the only thing that we talked about is they’re gonna give all their best every minute that they will play and it really showed.”

Pesquera and Rhea Sanchez’s late second-quarter blitz gave the Maroons a 10-point cushion at the half, 34-24, from a slim 26-23 lead.

UP then opened the floodgates in the third period, with Ozar and Onoh conniving as they led the Maroons to 26 points while holding the Blue Eagles to just 13 points for a whopping 60-39 advantage heading into the final frame.

Ateneo’s Kacey dela Rosa, the MVP frontrunner averaging 19.5 points before the game, was held to just 9 points on a woeful 3-of-18 clip from the field. She still grabbed 16 rebounds.

Junize Calago had 15 points and 12 rebounds but committed 13 of the Blue Eagles’ 38 turnovers that resulted in 31 points for the Fighting Maroons.

Jhaz Joson, who erupted for 29 points on eight three-pointers in their first-round win, was limited to just six points while also recording 7 turnovers in nearly 28 minutes on the floor.

Ateneo slipped to fourth at 6-4, just a game behind third-running UST’s 7-3 card.

The Scores

UP 71 – Ozar 17, Onoh 13, Pesquera 11, Bariquit 6, Sanchez 5, Tapawan 4, Domingo 4, Lozada 4, Maw 3, Jimenez 2, Sauz 2, Quinquinio 0, Vingno 0, Godez 0.

Ateneo 48 – Calago 15, Dela Rosa 9, Makanjoula 8, Joson 6, Gastador 4, Cancio 3, Villacruz 3, Solis 0, Angala 0, Eufemiano 0, Nieves 0, Malaga 0.

Quarters: 19-12, 34-24, 60-39, 71-48.

– Rappler.com