UST’s Angge Poyos, FEU’s Ariel Cacao usher rising eras as UAAP Players of the Week

UAAP young stars Angge Poyos and Ariel Cacao shine brightest as UST and FEU roll to undefeated starts in Season 86 women's and men's volleyball

MANILA, Philippines – Safe to say, few UAAP fans could have predicted that the UST Golden Tigresses and FEU Tamaraws would emerge as the respective top teams in the Season 86 volleyball tournaments.

But thanks to standout rookie Angge Poyos and sophomore setter Ariel Cacao, that is the reality the league faces today as both UST and FEU stand tall with 3-0 records, hiked by impressive wins against champions and title contenders alike.

For their efforts, the two young stalwarts were hailed as the first Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Players of the Week presented by San Miguel Corporation for the stretch of February 17 to 25.

In just her first week as a full-fledged collegiate player, Poyos turned heads after averaging 20 points per game, with a peak scoring output of 24 against UE and fellow super rookie Casiey Dongallo.

More noteworthy, however, was the 5-foot-8 hitter’s effort against no less than defending champion La Salle, as she scored 4 of her 22 points in the nerve-wracking fifth set that featured a 6-0 finishing kick by gutsy UST to cap off the stunning win.

But all these are not enough for Poyos, as she knows that the road ahead is still long and winding.

“I can say that these performances are already from the real Angge, but I know I can do more in the next game,” she said. “I’m super happy though since I can contribute to the team and I’m getting a bit more consistent this time. I hope in the next few games, I can still fight more.”

The prized Golden Tigress edged out other candidates in teammate Bernadett Pepito, La Salle’s Angel Canino, and UE’s Dongallo for the weekly recognition voted by reporters regularly covering the beat.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Cacao reached double-digit setting figures in all three FEU wins, with a high mark of 24 against La Salle.

“I’m confident because I know whomever I toss the ball to will score. I know they will attack well because we’ve trained well. By the time the game comes, it gets easy for them,” said Cacao, who bested UST’s Josh Ybañez and La Salle’s Noel Kampton for the award backed by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

“This is a great start for us because we’d get more confidence. Hopefully, we play even better in the next games.” – Rappler.com