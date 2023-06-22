Adamson volleyball stars Trisha Tubu, Kate Santiago turn pro

Trisha Tubu and Kate Santiago reunite with their former Adamson coach Jerry Yee in the PVL

MANILA, Philippines — After just one year in the collegiate circuit, Adamson rookie sensation Trisha Tubu turns pro, joining coach Jerry Yee in the Farm Fresh Foxies at the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Joining Tubu are three other Lady Falcon teammates Kate Santiago, Cae Lazo, and Ckyle Tagsip.

Although there has been no formal announcement yet, the PVL website has listed the four in its official roster.

Last May, Adamson shattered a near-decade drought in the UAAP women’s volleyball Final Four, where it fell to last year’s champion NU Lady Bulldogs and wound up at third place.

Yee and Adamson mutually parted ways after a solitary campaign in San Marcelino, citing his commitment with the Foxies as the reason for his exit.

He had since been hired by the University of the East to mentor the Lady Warriors, as they try to arrest a semis drought of over 15 years, stemming back from UAAP Season 69.

The Adamson quartet joins one of the newest PVL teams that had earlier announced the signing of former NCAA Most Valuable Player Mycah Go, College of St. Benilde stalwarts Gayle Pascual and Jade Gentapa, and Ateneo’s Joan Narit. – Rappler.com