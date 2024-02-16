Alyssa Valdez sees ‘healthy competition’ against ex-teammate Ced Domingo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘I think our bond is beyond the volleyball court,’ says Alyssa Valdez of former Creamline teammate Ced Domingo

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline superstar Alyssa Valdez wished former teammate Celine “Ced” Domingo the best of luck with her new Premier Volleyball League (PVL) team as the latter is set to play with Akari this 2024 season.

“I think our bond is beyond the volleyball court, so whatever she’s up to, we’re just gonna be here to support her and we’re really looking forward to play against her,” Valdez said.

Last October, Domingo requested a release from Creamline to play for Nakhon Ratchasima VC in Thailand, then later signed with Akari early this year.

Domingo, however, is not expected to return to the PVL until her Thailand contract concludes late February.

“For sure, it’s a healthy competition, I can’t just wait how to see how she’s grown as a player and an individual,” Valdez added.

PVL | WATCH:



BEST OF LUCK.



Alyssa Valdez speaks on Ced Domingo’s transfer to Akari and their possible faceoff in the upcoming #PVL2024. pic.twitter.com/Bi2d6LpnFS — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) February 12, 2024

Creamline management allowed Domingo to leave for Thailand “with great respect and understanding,” about a month after team setter Jia de Guzman left the team for Japan.

The middle blocker then signed with Akari in January, joining a contending core that also added former MVP Grethcel Soltones to play alongside Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Michelle Cobb, Faith Nisperos, and Fifi Sharma.

Akari finished 4-8 in the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference, its best finish to date.

“I’m very proud of her,” Valdez said of Domingo. “Doing great in Thailand, playing alongside with these great athletes… Great volleyball players. I hope she gets a lot of learnings in Thailand and she can take that to the Akari Chargers.” — Rappler.com