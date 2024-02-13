Rich get richer: Creamline snags Dij Rodriguez to join recruits De Leon, Lazaro-Revilla

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – After their unblemished 15-0 sweep of the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference, the Creamline Cool Smashers just got better with the acquisition of Bea de Leon, Denden Lazaro-Revilla, and Dij Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is an experienced all-around player who plied her craft on the beach volleyball court, forming half of the national women’s team tandem with Gen Eslapor.

The 5-foot-6 Rodriguez plays multiple positions but will serve as an opposite hitter, according to head coach Sherwin Meneses.

PVL | WATCH:



Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses hopes that Dij Rodriguez, a member of the Philippine women’s beach volleyball squad, could make an immediate impact as the team’s new signee. #PVL2024 pic.twitter.com/xmiF4YOgo4 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) February 12, 2024

Described as a heady player and great defensively, she will likely serve as backup alongside fellow beach volleyball standout Bernadeth Pons to three-time conference MVP Tots Carlos.

“She fits in our system. She’s a big addition,” Meneses said at the PVL Media Day in Mandaluyong City on Monday, February 12.

Meanwhile, De Leon and Revilla, key cogs in the Choco Mucho team that Creamline downed in the Second All-Filipino championship series, transferred to the powerhouse team last January.

With about two months’ worth of preparations heading to the season opener on February 20, the two are getting more acclimatized each day.

“Adjustments have been smooth. The team has been super helpful with us transitioning to a new system. So every day, there’s something new to learn,” De Leon said.

“And we’re really trying to get used to the system that coach Sherwin wants to see from us. So far, smooth,” she added.

PVL | WATCH:



Creamline’s new additions Bea de Leon and Denden Lazaro-Revilla discuss their move to the Cool Smashers and maximizing their short time in acclimatizing themselves heading to the season-opening conference. #PVL2024 pic.twitter.com/3Qsv1flJee — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) February 12, 2024

De Leon, who has played with the Flying Titans since leaving Ateneo, said that the Creamline system operates at a much quicker pace.

Lazaro-Revilla, a talented libero, will be providing grit and leadership that the stacked roster needs.

The two, along with Alyssa Valdez, will be continuing a relationship that dates back to their playing days in Ateneo, as the Creamline superstar raved about it.

“It feels surreal, because it never felt that I was away from them for the longest time, because even during practives or games, we bring out the best in each other,” Valdez explained.

PVL | WATCH:



COMPETITIVE.



Alyssa Valdez raves about the fiery attitude of Bea de Leon and Denden Lazaro-Revilla. #PVL2024 pic.twitter.com/ARRSNVe0UT — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) February 12, 2024

“I’m very excited, since it’s nice to show all the learnings we’ve had these past years that we’ve not been together.” – Rappler.com