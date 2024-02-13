Volleyball
Rich get richer: Creamline snags Dij Rodriguez to join recruits De Leon, Lazaro-Revilla

Philip Matel

STAR OF THE SANDS. Philippine women's beach volleyball team spiker Dij Rodriguez poses for a photo

Dij Rodriguez Instagram page

Philippine women's beach volleyball team standout Dij Rodriguez completes mighty Creamline's 2024 PVL pre-season recruitment haul, now joins ex-Choco Mucho stars Denden Lazaro-Revilla and captain Bea de Leon

MANILA, Philippines – After their unblemished 15-0 sweep of the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference, the Creamline Cool Smashers just got better with the acquisition of Bea de Leon, Denden Lazaro-Revilla, and Dij Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is an experienced all-around player who plied her craft on the beach volleyball court, forming half of the national women’s team tandem with Gen Eslapor.

The 5-foot-6 Rodriguez plays multiple positions but will serve as an opposite hitter, according to head coach Sherwin Meneses.

Described as a heady player and great defensively, she will likely serve as backup alongside fellow beach volleyball standout Bernadeth Pons to three-time conference MVP Tots Carlos.

“She fits in our system. She’s a big addition,” Meneses said at the PVL Media Day in Mandaluyong City on Monday, February 12.

Meanwhile, De Leon and Revilla, key cogs in the Choco Mucho team that Creamline downed in the Second All-Filipino championship series, transferred to the powerhouse team last January.

With about two months’ worth of preparations heading to the season opener on February 20, the two are getting more acclimatized each day.

“Adjustments have been smooth. The team has been super helpful with us transitioning to a new system. So every day, there’s something new to learn,” De Leon said.

“And we’re really trying to get used to the system that coach Sherwin wants to see from us. So far, smooth,” she added.

De Leon, who has played with the Flying Titans since leaving Ateneo, said that the Creamline system operates at a much quicker pace.

Lazaro-Revilla, a talented libero, will be providing grit and leadership that the stacked roster needs.

The two, along with Alyssa Valdez, will be continuing a relationship that dates back to their playing days in Ateneo, as the Creamline superstar raved about it.

“It feels surreal, because it never felt that I was away from them for the longest time, because even during practives or games, we bring out the best in each other,” Valdez explained.

“I’m very excited, since it’s nice to show all the learnings we’ve had these past years that we’ve not been together.” – Rappler.com

Creamline Cool Smashers

Philippine volleyball