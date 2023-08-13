Laput named MVP as La Salle downs Adamson for Shakey’s Super League crown

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SPIKE. Shevana Laput in action for the La Salle Lady Spikers in the Shakey's Super League National Invitationals.

The La Salle Lady Spikers lean on their championship experience to overcome the Adamson Lady Falcons in a sudden death and captures the Shakey's Super League National Invitationals title

MANILA, Philippines – The La Salle Lady Spikers fought back from a 1-0 series deficit against the Adamson Lady Falcons and won back-to-back games to claim the inaugural Shakey’s Super League National Invitationals championship.

La Salle, the UAAP defending champion, defeated Adamson in a do-or-die Game 3, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17, to capture the crown on Sunday, August 13.

The Lady Spikers replicated Saturday’s outcome, a 25-23, 25-12, 25-18 rout in Game 2 to force the rubber match.

“We’re after exposure, but we got the bonus – a championship,” La Salle deputy Noel Orcullo said after the game.

“It’s a good thing because we saw our deficiencies and could make the necessary adjustments by the UAAP season.”

Shevana Laput was named Tournament Most Valuable Player and Best Opposite Spiker for her stellar play, averaging 20.3 points throughout the championship series.

Laput fired a game-high 13 points in the decider, while Second Best Outside Spiker Alleiah Malaluan and Second Best Middle Blocker Amie Provido chipped in 10 apiece.

It was all La Salle in the first set and the Lady Spikers seized control of the second frame with an 18-7 lead.

However, the Lady Falcons dug themselves out of the hole to make it just a two-point contest, 21-23, before Provido and First Best Middle Blocker Thea Gagate both scored from the middle to give the Lady Spikers a commanding 2-0 set lead.

La Salle kept its distance in the third set, leading by as many as 9 points, 24-15, before Malaluan wrapped it up with an off-the-block kill as the Lady Spikers bagged their second title this year after ruling the UAAP Season 85.

Lucille Almonte ended up as the lone double-digit scorer for Adamson with 10 points.

Joining Laput, Malaluan, Provido, and Gagate in the Shakey’s Super Team were Best Libero Detdet Pepito and First Best Outside Spiker Angeline Poyos of UST and Best Setter Angelica Alcantara of Adamson. – Rappler.com