Gagate fulfills national team dream after repeat stellar AVC outing

ALL OUT. Thea Gagate celebrates with her Alas Pilipinas teammates in their AVC Challenge Cup match against India.

La Salle star Thea Gagate, a UAAP champion and three-time Best Middle Blocker, proves her worth in the international volleyball stage

MANILA, Philippines – With two national team games under her belt, Thea Gagate already feels proud to have fulfilled her dream of carrying the Philippine flag – and winning.

A UAAP Best Middle Blocker for three consecutive seasons, Gagate has proven her worth even in the international stage in the ongoing AVC Challenge Cup.

“I’m very grateful since I finally am realizing my dream as an athlete, and I vow to do my best to showcase my very best,” Gagate told reporters after Alas Pilipinas’ four-set win, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18, against India on Friday, May 24, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

“For me, [facing] international players is a challenge since they are taller, and I’m not that used to it since in the UAAP, I am the tallest one. So this is a huge experience,” she added.

Standing at 6-foot-2, Gagate battled taller Indian counterparts but still delivered 12 points against their erstwhile undefeated opponents.

The performance followed up a similarly impressive 11-point Alas debut, with the Philippines emerging victorious, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21, against Australia on Thursday, May 23.

Gagate said her special connection with starting libero Dawn Macandili-Catindig, also a former La Salle standout, has been vital.

“The sisterhood is a given, and even though me and ate Dawn did not play together [in La Salle], we trained with [PVL team] F2, so the communication is there, and the relationship inside the court [is already there],” said Gagate.

Also crucial for the national team is the impressive playmaking of skipper Jia de Guzman.

“[Jia] knows what she does inside the court, so we’re very grateful that she is our setter,” said Gagate. “And even though we lack in preparation, she still does her best in communicating with everyone.” – Rappler.com