UE star Ja Lana turns pro as new team Capital1 gives PVL reserves bigger roles

MANILA, Philippines – New PVL team Capital1 is not looking to be a doormat to established powerhouses as the 2024 season comes off the wraps this February.

To help the Solar Spikers set a competent standard right off the bat, former UE star spiker Ja Lana has turned pro alongside her Lady Warriors setter teammate Jel Quizon, Capital1 announced on Thursday, February 1.

They will now play under respected champion coach Roger Gorayeb, who is making a pro league return after a previous stint with PLDT.

Supporting Lana and Quizon in their pro debuts are other PVL role players now expected to shine like stars with their new opportunities, like Heather Guino-o, Jannine Navarro, Arianne Layug, and Jorelle Singh.

Des Clemente, Rovee Instrella, Bingle Landicho, Renesa Melgar, Sydney Niegos, Shyra Umandal, Cathrina Dizon, Kath Villegas, May Macatuno, and Rica Rivera are also shoring up the PVL’s newest team replacing the ill-fated F2 Cargo Movers.

“This will be a good opportunity for them to shine and be recognized so we are giving our all-out support to the team,” said team co-owner Mandy Romero, who heads the family-owned solar energy company. “My sister and I are hoping we can grow together in support of PH sports, especially volleyball.”

Co-owner Milka added, “We are not in a hurry, we take it one step at time until we build a winning culture. That’s our goal.”

Capital1 is expected to announce five more players in the coming days to complete its roster before the new PVL season starts.

Also making its first foray in the pro scene next conference is Strong Group Athletics, owned by rising sports magnate Frank Lao, who also supports the upstart Farm Fresh Foxies.

Altogether, 12 teams will jockey for position in the 2024 All-Filipino Conference, still championed by the Creamline Cool Smashers after a dominant conference sweep to wrap up last season. – Rappler.com