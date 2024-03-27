Tots Carlos: PVL record 38, Creamline comeback products of no-pressure coaching

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – They say there is no point kicking someone while they’re down, and the same sometimes also applies in sports.

That adage was shown in full display in the PVL last Tuesday, March 26, as the Creamline dynasty was on the verge of its second straight-set meltdown in three games after having no such losses in the previous five years.

Instead of heating up on the Cool Smashers, multi-time champion coach Sherwin Meneses just told his wards to keep playing their games and not worry about the score against the Cignal HD Spikers.

The calming effect worked wonders, as three-time MVP Tots Carlos led a full-scale comeback from two sets and three match points down, completing a five-set stunner to the tune of a PVL local-player scoring record 38 points.

Never one to gloat on any personal achievements, Carlos instead took the time to praise her teammates and coaches for not worsening an already difficult situation when Creamline looked down and out.

“Coach gives me confidence whenever he says ‘When you hit, then you score, if you can’t, then it’s fine. At least, you did your best,'” said Carlos, who tallied a staggering 35-of-97 attack clip plus 3 blocks to come within just 6 points of the all-time record set by Akari import Priscilla Rivera in November 2022.

“We really played our hearts out and I’m happy that the coaches did not say a single pressuring word even when we were two sets behind. Actually, it was [coach Sherwin] who calmed us down and just told us to enjoy the game.”

Enjoy, the Cool Smashers did, as Carlos got hefty supporting numbers from the likes of Kyle Negrito (35 excellent sets), Jema Galanza (14 points, 30 excellent digs, 11 excellent receptions), and Kyla Atienza (28 excellent digs), among many other standouts.

For Meneses, he understands very well that there’s no lead too big for a team of this caliber to not overcome.

“I just have one thing I tell them always, volleyball is just repetitive, so if you can do what you practice, you will always have a shot at catching up,” he said in Filipino. “But if you get rattled and play outside the system, you really won’t know if you can bounce back.”

“I don’t get angry with them, maybe just a bit in practice. But yeah, I don’t think my shouting would help in a game, I just explained that they have to keep fighting. As long as you did your job, that’s what’s important to me, no matter what result we get.” – Rappler.com