LIVE UPDATES: Petro Gazz vs Creamline – PVL All-Filipino Conference Finals, Game 2

Creamline has never won a title without Alyssa Valdez. Petro Gazz has never reached the top without an import. Both teams have a lot to prove as Game 2 of the PVL All-Filipino finals tips off on Tuesday, March 28.

Please refresh this page for live updates.

MANILA, Philippines – There is always a first time for everything, they say, and Petro Gazz is now on the hunt for its first-ever PVL All-Filipino title this Tuesday, March 28, after edging Creamline for the first time in 14 tries in the neck-and-neck opening finals game last Sunday, March 26.

Led by a stellar, in-sync core of Jonah Sabete, Grethcel Soltones, Djanel Cheng, and many other capable veterans, the Angels are on the cusp of winning with an all-local group since clinching two titles in the import-laden Reinforced Conference.

Meanwhile, it is back to the drawing board for the shorthanded Cool Smashers, who have to find extra supporting power from the bench if ever their core of Tots Carlos, Jia de Guzman, Jema Galanza, and Michele Gumabao get checked or tired, especially in crucial endgame situations.

Creamline has never won a title without Alyssa Valdez. Petro Gazz has never reached the top without an import. Both teams have a lot to prove as the 6:30 pm showdown at the Mall of Asia Arena tips off. – Rappler.com