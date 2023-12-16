Creamline rolls to PVL title sweep, downs Choco Mucho in historic finals Game 2

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza conspire to lift Creamline to its seventh PVL championship over Choco Mucho off a stunning All-Filipino Conference sweep

MANILA, Philippines – For the seventh time in PVL history, the Creamline Cool Smashers rose to the top of the heap with a masterful 15-0 sweep of the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference, capped by a five-set finals Game 2 conquest of sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 22-25, 25-20, 29-27, 24-26, 15-12 on Saturday, December 16.

The sister team showdown reset the Philippine indoor volleyball crowd record at the Araneta Coliseum with 24,459 fans tuning in to watch the Cool Smashers’ eventual coronation.

Nabbing momentum off a thrilling 29-27 third-set escape, three-time league MVP Tots Carlos, super sub Bernadeth Pons, and clutch queen Alyssa Valdez conspired to power down the winning hits in the fifth and help Creamline pull away from Choco Mucho for good. – Rappler.com