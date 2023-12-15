LIVE UPDATES: Creamline vs Choco Mucho, PVL 2nd All-Filipino finals – December 16

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Mighty Creamline goes for a once seemingly improbable 15-0 conference sweep even with a shorthanded roster as it aims to retain its PVL All-Filipino title, while finals debutant Choco Mucho aims to force a do-or-die Game 3

MANILA, Philippines – The more things change, the more they stay the same.

As Choco Mucho fulfilled one of its lofty PVL goals by clinching its first-ever finals spot in the 2023 Second All-Filipino Conference, Creamline simply played the spoiler role, reminding fans that it still runs the league with a four-set win in Game 1 of the best-of-three series last Wednesday, December 13.

Playing against the Flying Titans, their sister team, the undefeated defending champion Cool Smashers banked on substantial finals experience to turn the tide at pivotal moments and seize momentum exactly when they needed to.

Unofficially dubbed the “Holy Trinity” of Creamline MVPs, Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, and Alyssa Valdez combined for 43 points in the balanced attack orchestrated with 22 excellent sets from Jia de Guzman’s standout replacement setter Kyle Negrito.

On the other end, Choco Mucho still showed poise and potential despite losing by the slimmest of margins.

Resurgent star middle blocker Maddie Madayag paced the effort with 18 points built on a whopping 7 blocks, while MVP candidate Sisi Rondina chipped in 17.

Now on the verge of a once seemingly improbable 15-0 conference sweep following the losses of key stars De Guzman and Celine Domingo, Creamline will be going for the kill in Game 2 at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, December 16. Choco Mucho, however, is out to prove its goals don’t stop with a breakthrough finals berth.

Will the Cool Smashers keep their dynasty intact with a successful title defense, or will the Flying Titans shape their destiny with a series-extending win?

Refresh this page for live updates. – Rappler.com