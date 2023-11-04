Eya Laure stars as Chery Tiggo hands Petro Gazz first PVL conference loss

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SLAYING EYA. Chery Tiggo spiker Eya Laure attempts an attack over the Petro Gazz defense in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference

PVL super rookie Eya Laure posts one of her best games yet as a pro player as loaded Chery Tiggo hands Petro Gazz its first loss in the 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference

MANILA, Philippines – The Chery Tiggo Crossovers stamped their class as one of the teams to watch in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference after gutting out a close four-setter to hand the Petro Gazz Angels their first loss, 25-15, 27-25, 18-25, 25-23, at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday, November 4.

Super rookie Eya Laure had one of her best games yet as a pro, tallying a conference-best 21 points on 15 attacks, 4 aces, and 2 blocks as Chery Tiggo creates a second-place logjam at 4-1 alongside Petro Gazz and PLDT.

Unfazed by a blowout third set, the Crossovers zoomed out to a quick 4-1 start in the fourth before peaking with a 15-9 separation off a Cza Carandang quick hit. The veteran Angels, however, stormed back within two, 16-18, off a pivotal 7-3 run.

Just as Chery Tiggo thought it was safe after rallying to match point, 24-21, from a tight 20-19 lead, Petro Gazz made one last push off a Ranya Musa block and Rem Palma running hit to get within one, 23-24, and threaten an extended endgame.

Setter Jasmine Nabor, however, took matters into her own hands in the end, catching the Angels off guard with a kill spike in a 1-2 play to abruptly seal the deal in the Crossovers’ favor.

Adorador, making the most of an extended run as a starter, backstopped Laure in the win with 14 points, while Pauline Gaston and bench sparkplug Cess Robles scored 10 apiece.

Former league MVP Mylene Paat also made her conference debut after a minor injury, finishing with 2 points in spot minutes off the bench.

Four Petro Gazz players breached double-digit scoring in the loss, with Grethcel Soltones and Aiza Maizo-Pontillas leading with 14 points apiece. – Rappler.com