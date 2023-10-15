Undermanned Creamline reasserts mastery over Choco Mucho in 9th straight face-off win

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Beach volleyball queens Bernadeth Pons and Sisi Rondina go head-to-head in an Araneta thriller as shorthanded Creamline dumps sister team Choco Mucho anew

MANILA, Philippines – Mighty Creamline kicked off its 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference (AFC) title defense in dominant fashion, brushing off the absence of multiple key stars and downing sister team Choco Mucho, 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21, in the 2nd AFC kickoff at the packed Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, October 15.

Despite not having starters Jia de Guzman, Celine Domingo, and Kyla Atienza, Creamline still notched its ninth win over Choco Mucho dating back to its inception in 2019. Even three-time MVPs Alyssa Valdez and Tots Carlos only played spot minutes, albeit important ones in the clutch.

Beach volleyball queen Bernadeth Pons made the most of an expanded opportunity in front of 14,014 fans, going head-to-head with national team partner Sisi Rondina for 22 points, 11 excellent digs, and 7 excellent receptions, while the latter tallied 21 points off 19 attacks, 1 block, and 1 ace.

Michele Gumabao also came through in the clutch, scoring 4 of the team’s last 7 points in the fourth frame for a 20-point total.

“Of course, we’re happy because this is the first game and we won. We’re thankful that the breaks in the end went our way,” said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses in Filipino. “Choco Mucho did not let go until the last play, but we also took care of things on our end.”

Caitlyn Viray and Des Cheng backstopped the losing effort with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, in another sister team showdown, the Cignal HD Spikers caught fire late to topple the PLDT High Speed Hitters in four sets, 25-16, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20.

Reigning Invitational Conference MVP Ces Molina carried her red-hot momentum from the previous tournament, kicking off their campaign with 20 points, all off attacks, and 11 excellent digs.

Rookie Vanie Gandler stepped up in the absence of veteran duo Rachel Anne Daquis and Jovelyn Gonzaga with 12 points, tied with Chin Basas, while Bia General erupted for 33 excellent digs and 15 excellent receptions.

Kath Arado was no slouch on the opposite defensive end, tallying 27 excellent digs and 12 excellent receptions, as Fil-Am recruit Savie Davison paced the losing offense with 17 points off 16 attacks. – Rappler.com