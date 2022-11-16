LIVE UPDATES: PVL Reinforced Conference – Creamline vs Choco Mucho

Choco Mucho continues its quest to secure a PVL semifinal spot, but it faces a huge challenge in the form of playoff-bound sister team Creamline

MANILA, Philippines – The 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference winds down to its home stretch with two semifinal spots still up for grabs.

One of those teams in the running for a playoff berth while also being danger of elimination is the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, who are set for a huge challenge on Thursday, November 17, at 5:30 pm against their semis-bound sister team Creamline Cool Smashers.

Needless to say, the pressure is fully on the Flying Titans’ side as they try to improve their 3-3 record and break free from a huge logjam in the middle involving other contenders like F2 Logistics (3-3), perennial podium finisher Cignal (3-3), rallying PLDT (3-4), and defending champion Petro Gazz (4-2).

Now under interim head coach Edjet Mabbayad following the resignation of Oliver Almadro, usual stalwarts like import Odina Aliyeva, star opposite Kat Tolentino, and the setter duo of Deanna Wong and Jem Ferrer will look to hold down Creamline’s feared offense in the hope of staying in contention.

As usual, the Cool Smashers will be bannered by superstars Alyssa Valdez and Jia de Guzman, ace blocker Ced Domingo, and all-around standout Jema Galanza, all anchored by import Yeliz Basa.

Make no mistake, Creamline is not known for resting on its laurels even with a guaranteed semis spot, and fans should expect the Sherwin Meneses-coached squad to spare no mercy for its sister team currently lagging in the league standings.

Will the title Grand Slam-seeking Cool Smashers once again prevail over Choco Mucho, or will a fully healthy Flying Titans squad gain a leg up over Creamline in its own quest for contention? Tune in to this page for live updates.

– Rappler.com