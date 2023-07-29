LIVE UPDATES: Creamline vs Kurashiki – PVL Invitational Conference Final

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Elite Japan squad Kurashiki Ablaze aims to be the first foreign PVL champion, challenging the Creamline Cool Smashers dynasty in an Invitational Conference knockout final

MANILA, Philippines – For years, the dominant Creamline Cool Smashers have seen many challengers rise to take their spot at the top, but few have actually conquered arguably the Philippines’ best volleyball club.

An overseas visitor, however, may have the next legitimate shot at downing the Creamline dynasty as Japan’s Kurashiki Ablaze rolled to the knockout final on Sunday, July 30, with a pristine 5-0 round-robin semifinals record, topped with a statement win over the Cool Smashers in a no-bearing affair.

Possible MVP candidate and scoring machine Asaka Tamaru is expected to continue her torrid kill spree over Creamline’s defenses, while elite libero Kaoru Takahashi and do-it-all winger Yukino Yano will surely pull their weight on the defensive end like they always have.

The Cool Smashers, however, still have Tots Carlos – a strong candidate for a record fourth league MVP – leading the attack line, with the likes of multi-awarded Jia de Guzman, Jema Galanza, and Ced Domingo providing ample support.

Recovering spiker Alyssa Valdez, after years of leading Creamline as its undisputed top star, may ironically be Sunday’s x-factor this time around as she continues to improve from a major knee injury that sidelined her for almost eight months.

Creamline is mighty, no doubt, but not invincible, as Kurashiki already proved. Can the Ablaze earn the distinction of being the first foreign PVL champion, or will the Cool Smashers restart their Grand Slam bid with their second straight title this season?

Game tip off is at 6:30 pm at the PhilSports Arena. Bookmark this page for live updates. – Rappler.com