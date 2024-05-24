LIVE UPDATES: Alas Pilipinas vs India, 2024 AVC Challenge Cup – May 24

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Surprising Alas Pilipinas and undefeated India aim to prove their winning starts in the 2024 AVC Challenge Cup were no flukes as the weeklong tournament continues with their acid-test clash

MANILA, Philippines – With all the hype in the world, star-studded Alas Pilipinas shone under the bright lights of the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, aced its first test against higher-ranked Australia, and now aims to spark a win streak in back-to-back days, this time against undefeated India in the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup on Thursday, May 24.

Under the proven leadership of multi-awarded setter Jia de Guzman and backed by a deafening home crowd, Alas first-timer Angel Canino quickly adapted to a last-minute position change to opposite hitter and still led the No. 62-ranked Philippines with 17 points against the imposing Aussies.

Diminutive, yet high-flying PVL MVP Sisi Rondina and former UST star teammate Eya Laure were no slouches either, adding 17 and 16 points, respectively, in the convincing four-set pummeling, and both are expected to deliver more of the same against the Indians, slotted No. 56 in the world.

The likes of super blocker Soorya Soorya (8 blocks vs Chinese Taipei) and lead outside Anusree Kambrath Poyilil are names to watch out for, as India has yet to drop a set after routing Iran and Chinese Taipei for a solo 2-0 lead in Pool A.

Both the Philippines and India are out to prove their winning starts were no flukes. Which side will give in to the pressure first?

First serve starts at 7 pm. – Rappler.com