TikTok

Here’s what Filipinos did on TikTok in 2022

Vixey Lema, Christa Escudero
What are your favorite TikTok videos this year?

TikTok’s rise to fame was fast – so fast that its usage worldwide shot by around 180% during the pandemic as youngsters aged 15 to 25 used the app to create content at home. 

Filipinos were no exception, either. At least 44.4 million TikTok users are active in the Philippines today.

TikTok has seen various content from Filipinos in 2022. From dance challenges and mukbang moments to story times, here are some of the TikTok content that went viral on the platform in 2022.

Dance challenges

Dance challenges are at the core of TikTok, taking up a good portion of the platform. Here’s a roundup of some of the hit dances that Filipinos got into. 

Jiggle Jiggle. A viral rap track off of an interview soundbite. British-American journalist Louis Theroux became a TikTok sensation after rhythm was embedded to the original rap he shared during an interview. Take a look back through this video.

@axpsie

#mymoneydontjiggle #remix #axpsie #fyp

♬ Jiggle Jiggle – Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux

Filipinos just couldn’t stop dancing to it afterwards. Watch actress and dancer Regine Tolentino with her two daughters jive to the music.

@regine.tolentino

my money dont jiggle jiggle, it folds 💸 #foryou #mymoneydontjiggle #jigglejiggle #trending #fyp #tiktokmama #dancingmama #jigglejigglechallenge #dancingmom #foryoupage #viral #dance

♬ Jiggle Jiggle – Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux

It became a trend that TikTok user Kathleen Landicho even created a step-by-step tutorial for people to easily follow.

@kitkathdl

my money don’t jiggle jiggle (dc: ctto) #kathtutorial

♬ Jiggle Jiggle – Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux

Somebody That I Used to Know. How creative can Filipinos be on TikTok? In this dance challenge, some users added more fun to their videos by using point-of-view transitions.

A group of friends used the dance trend to show their quick change from wearing casual clothes to sports attires.

@attygiogarcia

Somebody that I used to know daw LOL

♬ Somebody That I Used to Know (Remix) – 🎧

Meanwhile, Melchor Abangan went for a playful take on the dance challenge. “‘Yung crush ka ng crush mo pero joke lang pala (Your crush really likes you – but it was only a joke),” he wrote.

@melchor1998

Joke lang pala😂#trend #trending #somebodythatiusedtoknow #dance #fy #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage #challenge

♬ Somebody That I Used to Know (Remix) – 🎧

Something New. TikTok dances can be more complex than the usual hand and upper body coordination. It now includes footwork – a lot of it, apparently – as seen in the “Something New” dance challenge. 

@pillowpopcorn

@gene

♬ Something New – Zendaya
@sanchaibiron14

Hey! @gelo.an (Dc:@fynnaves 💛 )#somethingnewdance

♬ Something New – Zendaya

Give It Up. Even an 80’s hit can still rock it in 2022! Social media influencer Niana Guerrero’s choreography to the hit song sent good vibes to Filipinos on TikTok.

Actor Gardo Versoza and dancer Rayver Cruz found their groove in this song.

@gardo_versoza

#cupcakes ng #BOLERA doin the #giveitup #giveitupchallenge #goodvibes 🧁❤️🥰🧁🔥

♬ original sound – Gardo and Ivy Versoza – Gardo and Ivy Versoza

These guys from Black Cookies Production might have taken a break from filming to join the dance craze.

@blackcookiesprod

#giveitupchallenge by @nianaguerrero #dancecover #dc #fpyシ

♬ Give It Up – Niana Guerrero

Burn. A more groovy and danceable version of Usher’s “Burn” in 2004. A few listens would definitely get you to press the recording button!

These BPO employees may have figured how to burn the stress away and have fun.

@gelocco

BURN-BPO Employee Cover 🔥 dc: @Josh Junio #burn #newdancechallenge #bpo #bpolife #bpotiktok #callcenter #fyp #fy #fypシ #newtrend #tiktokph #foryou

♬ original sound – Josh Junio – Josh Junio

Cardboard Box. Filipinos on TikTok did not pass on this bop! 

Singer Janno Gibbs brought aliw to his viewers as he posted his take on the “Cardboard Box” dance challenge. “Ganito kasi dapat (This is how it should be done),” he wrote in the caption.

@jannogibbstv

Ganito kasi dapat ung #cardboardboxchallenge !!! 🤣🤣✌️🥰 #pampagv

♬ Spin Back x Cardboard Box – Kuya Magik

This couple went all out for the dance trend. They captured the viewers with their precise movements and video direction.

@kimshymoves

Vibin’ on a Friday! Have you done this dance yet? Show us your steps! @happi.music @flolikethis (DC: @jah.cuzzy ) #Flo #CardboardBox #HappiMusic #Afrobeats #Afroswing #ViralPH

♬ Cardboard Box – Happi Remix – FLO

Made You Look. This song captured the best of both the worlds of makeup and dance! American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor surely made us look at these creative Filipino TikTok users.

Lenie and Janio slayed their makeup transitions!

@lenie_aycardo

I Made You Look! ✨

♬ Made You Look – Meghan Trainor
@janioooooooo

Made you look ✨

♬ Made You Look – Meghan Trainor

A group of friends passed the vibe test as they pulled a whole production for this challenge.

@difffam12

We made you look. 😎 #madeyoulook #madeyoulookchallenge #dancechallenge

♬ Made You Look – Meghan Trainor

Pink Venom. It’s no longer just the BLINKs, it’s almost everyone in the TikTok community that was infected by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, especially after the release of their song Pink Venom. 

Tiktok user Jade Nicole, in her hospital uniform, showed what it’s like to dance to a BLACKPINK hit!

@itsjadeevans

hahahaha yung sanay ka ng alay pag talent muna bago grading 🤣😭 #pinkvenom #blink

♬ Pink Venom – BLACKPINK

Fans and followers of Stacy and Gwen of P-pop girl group BINI dubbed them as “JenLisa ng Pinas” after posting their version of the challenge.

@bini_stacey

pink venom #bini @Gwen Apuli

♬ original sound – TasteLikePinkVenom – JL🦋

RUN BTS. It didn’t take long for this BTS song to take off on TikTok, especially after the release of its official choreography which a lot of users tried to hop on to. 

This duo definitely understood the assignment.

@jwki4na

we tried ahdjejwjwjsh @BTS #RunBTS #달려라방탄

♬ Run BTS – BTS

But for those who want to keep it lowkey and still join the trend, BTS’ Jungkook posted on his Instagram stories a relatively easier take on the challenge. 

@rmenrico

some of the HYBE Artists doing the dc seriously meanwhile our JK made an easier DC for us! #runbts #runbtschallenge #bts #jungkook #hallyutalkph

♬ Run BTS – BTS

Here’s rising P-pop boy group 1ST.ONE following Jungkook’s version.

@1stoneofficial

Run by BTS #1stone #bts #viral #fyp

♬ Run BTS – BTS

Wednesday. Following the Netflix release of the new series Wednesday, actress Jenna Ortega’s dance went viral on TikTok.

Social media influencer Niana Guerrero and sister Natalia did not sleep on this challenge.

@nianaguerrero

i am OBSESSED with that dance scene!! jenna really killed it as wednesday fr 😭😭🖤

♬ original sound – heyy

A University of Santo Tomas student received compliments as in her video, she turned out to be a mix of Wednesday and Nanno from the Thai mystery thriller anthology Girl from Nowhere

@e_kai.eri

UST CFAD students partying sa paskuhan: #wednesdayaddams #wednesday #wednesdaydance #wednesdaynetflix #fyp #wednesdayvibes

♬ original sound – heyy
‘Story time’

Everyone has a story to tell. While most rely on film, literature, or music as their medium of expression, some storytellers have found a new medium on TikTok. 

Some shared their stories while putting on makeup, like a friend you’re on a video call with. Iris Arboleda showed us what’s up.

@irisarboleda

Minsan ko na ring pinangarap maging doctor HAHAHAHA 🤦‍♀️ #storytime #bestiestorytime

♬ original sound – ICE – ICE

Into horror stories? TikTok creators like Toni Morales gave viewers the spooks.

@tonirmorales

As a duwag HAHAHHA #storytime #horror #halloween #ghost #scary #grwm #foryou #fyp

♬ Horror atmosphere piano & SE. – Kohrogi

One thing about other users, meanwhile, is they sang their narrations to the tune of Super Freaky Girl by rapper Nicki Minaj.

@itsjustinesy

Scariest moment of my life 🥲 #tiktokph #onethingaboutme #storytime

♬ original sound – Justine – Justine
@mummybusybee

Storytime 🤫 #onethingaboutme #onethingaboutmestorytime #onethingaboutmeimthebaddestalive #tiktoktrend #tiktoktrending #trending #mommybee #thevelisfam

♬ original sound – Mummy BusyBee (The Velis Fam) – mummybusybee
@jaalonzo_

#OneThingAboutMe is Lasinggero ako 🤮

♬ original sound – JA Alonzo of Punica Skin – JA Alonzo of Punica Skin
Funny skits

While other TikTok users shared real-life experiences, some wrote their own scripts – and acted them out themselves – through entertaining skits.

Many viewers are surely familiar with Fonz, a content creator that acted out make-believe – and even true-to-life – situations with his trusty, iconic lapel.

@ribsp

#fonz sa mga magtatanong yes base na naman to sa experience ko na kung san san ako tinuro nung staff kahapon naghahanap ako ng baking soda

♬ original sound – fonz – fonz
@ribsp

#fonz

♬ original sound – fonz – fonz

Content creator Esnyr also made viewers reminisce about their favorite school memories, with his reenactment of familiar scenarios within the classroom and beyond.

@esnyrrr

BA’T NAIYAK YAN

♬ original sound – Esnyr – Esnyr
@esnyrrr

BASTA KAMI PADIN BEST SECTION SA SCHOOL!!! #UltimateHataw – Ligo lang, kulang! Kaya use Rexona everyday para hataw sa galaw, at hataw sa brightening ng underams! #RexonaxPGAG

♬ original sound – Esnyr – Esnyr
@esnyrrr

COLLEGE LIFE EXPECTATIONS VS. REALITY HAHAHAHA😭 CHECK THE LINK ON MY BI0 PARA MAGING FRESH @garnierph #GarnierPH #GarnierAntiAcneSerum

♬ original sound – Esnyr – Esnyr

What if Wednesday Addams were Filipino? What if TikTok existed long ago? Freya Soriano showed viewers what could’ve been with creative skits, among other content.

@freyaaa_s

#wednesdayaddams ishare nyo or ipapakain ko kayo sa piranha 🖤

♬ original sound – Freya S. || Fitcheckgirl – Freya S. || Fitcheckgirl
@freyaaa_s

#IfMayTiktokNoon #tiktokph

♬ original sound – Freya S. || Fitcheckgirl – Freya S. || Fitcheckgirl
Lip synching

Lip sync for your life – or for TikTok! Many users had taken advantage of TikTok’s user-generated sound archive and performed lip synchs out of them.

Why not use it to channel your inner telenovela actor, for one?

@patspinote

#patspinote

♬ original sound – patspinote – patspinote
@rosmartan

HAHAHAHA SORI NA AGAD PAPA😂😍#rosmar #papanirosmar

♬ original sound – patspinote – patspinote

Or render a funny lip sync to their favorite songs, like the iconic lip synch duo Moymoy Palaboy?

@moymoypalaboyofficial

Wachuduwen? @roadfill @mmpalaboy #moymoypalaboy #roadfill #moymoymacasero #fyp #lipsync #dub #leavethedooropenchallenge

♬ original sound – moymoypalaboyofficial – moymoypalaboyofficial

Can’t reach high notes? Through lip synching to Filipina singer Morissette’s Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw, users can pretend they can.

@boss_dencio27

YUNG TARAYAN SA SINGING CONTEST😂😂 #Lipsync #goodvibes #boss_dencio27 #justforfun #fypシ #tiktokph #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Ms. Regine – Tik Toker
@inday_ligaya

Gusto ko ng bumitaw bahug baba version!! 😂😂#indayligaya #justforfun #fyp

♬ original sound – Ms. Regine – Tik Toker
For certified foodies

TikTok also had something for food enthusiasts, whether you’re a full-fledged cook or just a casual eater.

One popular food creator on TikTok is Abi Marquez, who put her own spin on traditional Filipino dishes, like this recipe for bibingka cheesecake.

@abigailfmarquez

Kanino mo to ibibigay? 🤭 Bibingka Cheesecake for your loved ones this Christmas 🎄This has tanginess from cream cheese, a dramatic stretch from Euro Chef Mozzarella, and sharp rich cheesy goodness from Euro Chef Cheddar. Get your Euro Chef Cheeses on Shopee and Lazada this 12.12 for up to 50% off and more 🛒 #CHEESEITUPWITHEUROCHEF #EUROCHEF #EURORICH #CHEDDAR #MOZZARELLA #FOODSERVICE #foodporn #food #foodlovers #foodieph #filipino #cooking #delicious #fyp #tiktokfood #foodtok #mukbang #asmr #eatschristmas

♬ Bibingka – Ben&Ben

On the lookout for nokma, bottah, or wangba dishes? TikTok’s Cooking Ina, or Hazel Cheffy, provided recipes with a dash of puns, cups of life advice, and sprinkles of cameos from her family.

@hazelcheffy

Try mo tong gawin sa Pasko sure ako mag ta-take out yang bisita mo!!! #hazelcheffy #cookingina #fyp

♬ original sound – Hazel Cheffy – Hazel Cheffy™

If you prefer to eat than to cook, TikTok also offered a slew of restaurant recommendations for your next food trip.

@rcthaddeus

Rating part 2, tinaas ko na po yun grading system dahil sulit naman mga to… Pero honest grading ko na talaga to prior pa sa comments niyo sa part 1

♬ Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) – Edison Lighthouse
@calumpagpatrise

*some lang kasi sobrang haba na ‘pag ininclude ko lahat 😆 honorable mention: mango shake sa Lakawon 🫶🏼 #bacolod #foodtiktok #wheretoeat

♬ Fun and happy whistling and ukulele(930822) – yutaka.T

Some even offered price reveals so you can prepare your budget.

@jowwwjowwwww

Replying to @❤️ your highly requested price reveal of our Thursday night-out at 📍 Tipsy Pig BGC 🥰 #fy #fyp #foryou #PHoodTour #FoodReviewPH #FoodTripPH #SupporLocal #FoodiePh #FoodieTokPh

♬ Bejeweled – Taylor Swift
@supportlocalmnlph

Reply to @jhengbundoc here 💖 #fypシ #fyp #supportlocal #philippines #supportsmallbiz #tiktokeatsph #foodieph #tiktokfoodiesph #foryoupage

♬ The Show – Lenka
Challenges for couples

Sana all! Couples also took to TikTok to say yes to challenges and post videos of them online. 

Some couples, like celebrities Nash Aguas and Mika dela Cruz, answered questions of who’s who in their relationships.

@mikadlacruzz

parang lugi ako dito ah? 😜🤣 #fyp #coupleschallenge

♬ original sound – Your Karma

Meanwhile, others showed off their anniversary gifts following certain themes. 

@heezeruuuuu

Anniversary Gift Challenge!🫶❤️ 090318 #fyp #couplechallenge #anniversary #anniversarygift #jisoo #trend

♬ Happy, summer, ukulele(852618) – Eternal Waves
@prncssglvq

ANNIVERSARY GIFT CHALLENGE! Mukhang may hindi masaya 😂

♬ at my worst – FOMY

Sama ng loob lang nakukuha ko dito sa TikTok (The only thing I get from TikTok is displeasure),” commented one user on a physically taxing yet sweet challenge.

@nonaqt_

MAY ISANG GIRLFRIEND NA NAMAN PO ANG NAPAG BIGAYAN🤣 #nonalexシ #couplechallenge #fyp

♬ Lose Control – MEDUZA & Becky Hill & Goodboys
Explainer videos

Not only did TikTok become the home of online entertainment, it was also treated as a go-to search engine of the younger generation, which accounted for the growth and traction of explainer videos. 

However, the spread of information on this platform has been crucial, given a study that shows 20% of the search results on TikTok carry misinformation. 

As TikTok was among the social media platforms most utilized by candidates during the 2022 elections, it became a platform for varying political views. How, then, was TikTok regulated considering the compromises on information and the entry of politics in the platform? Efforts from social media sites including TikTok appear to be just “empty promises.” To this day, the trail of disinformation continues as different content creators have already established their presence on the platform.

There are content creators who count as pro-administration like Jovalyn Alcantara, also known as Mami Peng. They milk content and engagement from extremely opposing political views shared online. 

@loyalistangpalaban

#ProudMarcosLoyalist #MarcosLoyalist #MarcosParin #FakeNews #FYP #NeverAgin #history

♬ original sound – Mami Peng – Mami Peng
@loyalistangpalaban

#NeverAgain #martiallaw #marcosloyalist #PBBM #FYP #MarcosLoyalist #Marcos #MarcosPaRin

♬ original sound – Mami Peng – Mami Peng

There are also content creators like Mighty Magulang, who challenged misinformation and disinformation online. Her videos tackled facts about history and voter education, among others.

@mightymagulang

Because people keep asking. #faq #magulang

♬ original sound – Mighty Magulang 🇵🇭 – Mighty Magulang
@mightymagulang

#September21 | #todayinhistory Martial Law was declared in 1972. #kasaysayan #learnontiktok #tiktoku

♬ original sound – Mighty Magulang 🇵🇭 – Mighty Magulang

Through his videos, content creator Karl Serrano perpetuated a neutral mindset on political issues, which according to him are discussions mainly driven by emotions. He may be grouped among those who view politics as a mere subject of choice. 

@iamkarlserrano

Ang rason bakit ayaw ko tong pag usapan. 😅 #karlserrano #tiktokskwela #mindset #teamgenuine #halalan2022 #religion

♬ Epic, cinematic, motivated – Kirill Kharchenko

With the emergence of disinformation on the one hand and the convenience and accessibility of TikTok on the other, Rappler multimedia reporter Rambo Talabong found a strong reason to dive into the platform. After a conversation with a young Filipino voter who experienced political awakening through TikTok, he realized the need for an aggressive strategy in countering disinformation instead of shying away from a platform that tolerates it. 

@rambotalabong

Bakit nga ba ako napunta sa Tiktok? #buhayreporter #getreadywithme #journalism #newsph #rappler #phnews #balita #storytime

♬ original sound – Rambo Talabong – Rambo Talabong
@rambotalabong

Hindi mga pasaway ang pinatay noong Martial Law. At kahit na pasaway sila, di dapat sila pinatay. #martiallaw #marcos #phhistory #kasaysayan #rappler

♬ original sound – Rambo Talabong – Rambo Talabong

What are your favorite TikTok videos this year? What content are you looking forward to from the platform in 2023? – Rappler.com

