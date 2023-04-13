Filipinos unhappy with gov’t inflation response – poll | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A Pulse Asia survey says while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. enjoys high approval and trust ratings, majority of Filipinos are unhappy with his strategy in reigning in rising prices.

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan asks the court’s appeals chamber to reject the Philippine government’s plea opposing the ongoing probe.

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. announces a plan to close down the BuCor compound in five years and all persons deprived of liberty or PDLs would be relocated to the regions by 2028.

National Public Radio announces it will no longer post to its 52 official Twitter feeds, protesting the decision by Twitter to label the network ‘state-affiliated media’ – a term similar to being a propaganda arm of a country.

Boy wizard Harry Potter is heading to streaming in a new series based on the beloved books by author J.K. Rowling. Warner Bros Discovery announces the series as part of its plans for the Max streaming service, which combines HBO Max and Discovery.

This is it, Filipino REVELUVs! Event organizer PULP Live World announces the ticket prices and seat plan for Red Velvet’s upcoming R to V concert in Manila. Event organizer DNM Entertainment also releases the ticket prices and seat plan for k-pop girl group IVE’s upcoming The Prom Queens fan concert.

Britain’s Prince Harry will attend the Coronation next month of his father King Charles but his wife Meghan will remain in California with their children. The announcement ends speculation as to whether the king’s youngest son would attend. — Rappler.com