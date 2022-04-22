Comelec moves debate dates amid contractor’s P14-M venue debt | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Comelec postpones its final presidential and vice-presidential debates to April 30 and May 1, after the poll body’s contractor gets embroiled in an issue over a P14-million debt to debate venue Sofitel.

Senatorial candidate Antonio Trillanes IV calls presidential bet Isko Moreno someone who’s ‘trying to be relevant’ less than three weeks before election day.

Moro National Liberation Front founding chairman Nur Misuari is supporting Mindanaoan presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao.

The Philippines will begin administering a fourth dose or second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, April 25.

Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy claims Rappler insulted National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. after his Facebook post was restricted by Facebook. This is FALSE. – Rappler.com