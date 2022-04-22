Daily wRap
Click to visit the #PHVote Microsite Picture of presidentiables
16 days to go
Philippine elections 2022
Follow the 2022 Philippine Elections
Comelec

Comelec moves debate dates amid contractor’s P14-M venue debt | Evening wRap

Comelec moves debate dates amid contractor’s P14-M venue debt | Evening wRap
Watch Rappler’s evening newscast with Nina Liu

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Comelec postpones its final presidential and vice-presidential debates to April 30 and May 1, after the poll body’s contractor gets embroiled in an issue over a P14-million debt to debate venue Sofitel.

Senatorial candidate Antonio Trillanes IV calls presidential bet Isko Moreno someone who’s ‘trying to be relevant’ less than three weeks before election day.

Moro National Liberation Front founding chairman Nur Misuari is supporting Mindanaoan presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao.

The Philippines will begin administering a fourth dose or second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, April 25.

Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy claims Rappler insulted National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. after his Facebook post was restricted by Facebook. This is FALSE.  – Rappler.com

Recommended Stories

Comelec

2022 PH presidential race

2022 Philippine Elections

Antonio Trillanes IV

COVID-19

Facebook

Isko Moreno

Leni Robredo

Lorraine Badoy

Manny Pacquiao