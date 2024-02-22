Opposition reveals some 2025 Senate bets | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Liberal Party spokesperson Leila de Lima reveals some of the opposition’s Senate bets in the 2025 midterm elections: former senators Kiko Pangilinan and Bam Aquino and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno.

The joint venture led by South Korean firm Miru Systems will be the Philippines’ top election provider in 2025 including automated counting machines.

Manny Pangilinan’s PLDT is not acquiring the Lopezes’ Sky Cable after all. Sky Cable’s parent company ABS-CBN says the two companies mutually decided not to proceed with the P6.75-billion deal.

Eight-year-old Ashwath Kaushik becomes the youngest chess player to defeat a grandmaster in classical chess on Sunday, February 18. He beats 37-year-old Polish grandmaster Jacek Stopa.

Singapore awards pop star Taylor Swift a grant to perform in the island nation, recognizing efforts to persuade her to perform in their country and the potential to boost the economy from her six-day concert. – Rappler.com