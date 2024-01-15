Senate to lead review of charter change proposals | The wRap

The wRap's highlights: Charter change, West Philippine Sea, My Sassy Girl remake

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Senate leadership takes the lead in reviewing proposals to amend the economic provisions.

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Romeo Brawner says the Philippines will develop its islands in the South China Sea.. to make them more habitable for troops.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls for a large-scale and authoritative peace conference on the war in Gaza.

Pope Francis defends a landmark decision approving blessings for same-sex couples.

TinCan Films releases the trailer for the Philippine remake of South Korean romantic comedy film, ‘My Sassy Girl.’ — Rappler.com