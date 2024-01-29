Marcos blames Fentanyl use for Duterte’s tirade | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. fires back at predecessor Rodrigo Duterte saying the latter’s supposed use of fentanyl might be the reason for his erratic behavior.

The Commission on Elections says all offices nationwide will stop accepting signature sheets aimed towards amending or revising the 1987 Constitution.

CNN Philippines, the only predominantly English-language channel on free TV in the Philippines, shuts down on Monday, January 29, amid the company’s financial losses.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration says Northern Mindanao will likely start feeling the worst effects of the El Niño phenomenon more than a month from now.

The White House says it is alarmed by fake sexually explicit images of pop star Taylor Swift that went viral on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. — Rappler.com