Japan’s Shinzo Abe killed | Evening wRap

Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies Friday, July 8 after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. tests positive for COVID-19. The disclosure is made by Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles in a media briefing on Friday, July 8.

The Philippine Court of Appeals affirms the cyber libel conviction of Rappler CEO and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Maria Ressa, and former Rappler researcher-writer Reynaldo Santos Jr.

Barristers from a British law firm representing jailed Hong Kong tycoon and democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai say on Thursday, July 7, they received anonymous emails warning them against traveling to the city to defend him.

Rafa Nadal’s hopes of completing a rare calendar year Grand Slam end on Thursday, July 7, after pulling out of his Wimbledon semifinal against Australian Nick Kyrgios with an abdominal strain. – Rappler.com

