CHED: Vaccination not required for in-person classes | Evening wRap

The Commission on Higher Education announces it is removing the vaccination requirements for students and teachers participating in face-to-face classes.

Marcos gov’t allots P500 million for Comelec’s new building in proposed 2023 budget

The Marcos administration is proposing to Congress a P4.99 billion budget for the Commission on Elections in 2023. Half-a-billion pesos of the budget would go to the construction of a new building along Macapagal Avenue in Pasay City.

Information and communications technology rights group Democracy.net.ph urges the Marcos administration to ‘delist cyber libel as a criminal offense.’

International food database Taste Atlas names famous Filipino peanut stew kare-kare as one of the Top 100 Best-Rated Stews in the World of 2022.

Gilas Pilipinas player Dwight Ramos asks fans not to boo their head coach Chot Reyes during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers where the Philippines won an 84-46 over Saudi Arabia. – Rappler.com

