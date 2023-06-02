Pimentel, Lagman on Maharlika Fund remedies | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel warns the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund or MIF would not ‘withstand the scrutiny of the Supreme Court.’ Pimentel, who voted against the fund, says Marcos should veto the bill since it is ‘full of opaque provisions, contradictions, ambiguities, and loopholes.’

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration says the Philippines’ rainy season is underway.

The United States embassy in the Philippines will increase fees for a number of non-immigrant visa applications starting June 17. Those applying for visitor visas for business or tourism and other non-petition-based non-immigrant visas will now have to pay $185 or P10,397.

Japan’s health ministry says the country’s birth rate declined for the seventh consecutive year in 2022 to a record low. The fertility rate, or the average number of children born to a woman in her lifetime, was 1.26.

Filipino desserts sorbetes and halo-halo are hailed as some of the best frozen desserts in the world. Taste Atlas releases the list of 50 Best Rated Frozen Desserts in the World for 2023 where sorbetes, or local ice cream made traditionally with carabao milk, ranked fifth.

Prince Harry will become the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years when he testifies next week in his lawsuit against a newspaper group he accuses of unlawful behavior.

SM Entertainment refutes allegations of slave contracts and unclear handling of earnings by K-pop boy group EXO members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin. On Thursday, June 1, the three members notified the label that they are terminating their contracts. — Rappler.com