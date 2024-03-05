Imelda Marcos hospitalized for pneumonia | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former first lady Imelda Marcos, aged 94, is in the hospital for slight pneumonia and fever. Senator Imee Marcos says Tuesday, March 5, her mother was brought to the hospital after bouts of coughs and fever.

At least four Filipinos sustain ‘minor injuries’ after two China Coast Guard ships use water cannons against a much smaller Philippine vessel. This happened during a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea on Tuesday, March 5.

The Senate committee on women, children, family relations, and gender equality cites embattled preacher Apollo Quiboloy in contempt Tuesday, March 5, after he snubs the hearing. The committee asks Senate President Migs Zubiri to have Quiboloy arrested.

Israeli forces raid the Palestinian administrative capital of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank overnight, killing a 16-year-old in a refugee camp Monday, March 4.

France enshrines the right to abortion in its constitution. Parliament members and senators overwhelmingly back the move, voting 780-72 on Monday, March 4.

The United States Supreme Court hands Donald Trump a major victory on Monday, March 4, as it overturns a judicial decision that excluded him from Colorado’s ballot for Republican primaries. – Rappler.com