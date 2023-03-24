Students hospitalized in Laguna due to dehydration | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Over 100 students in Cabuyao, Laguna are hospitalized due to dehydration after a surprise fire drill.

Starting Monday, March 27, a ‘Claims Caravan’ will begin the insurance claims process for people and entities affected by the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro. The province is the worst hit by the sinking of MT Princess Empress.

Ninety-three percent of Filipino adults personally experienced the impact of climate change in the past three years. Pollster Social Weather Stations or SWS reports this from a survey conducted in December 2022.

Human rights advocates in Cagayan de Oro boo the city government for making former president Rodrigo Duterte an ‘adopted son of the city.

Senator Risa Hontiveros says the preventive suspension of government executives involved in the Pharmally controversy was a ‘partial victory’ for the public.

US lawmakers seeking to ban TikTok grill its CEO Shou Zi Chew over how the platform inflicts ‘emotional distress’ on young users.

South Korean music label HYBE, manager of world-famous boy band BTS, wants to sell its entire 15.8% stake in K-pop pioneer SM Entertainment. — Rappler.com