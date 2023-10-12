[FIRST PERSON] ‘Nongni’: The Edward Hagedorn I knew

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Edward Hagedorn introduced me to people as his goddaughter. I called him “Ninong” (Godfather) – or, as he preferred, “Nongni.”

This is how it started.

Almost three decades ago, when my assignment (before politics) was to look for “ordinary people with extraordinary stories,” a common friend said the mayor of Puerto Princesa, fresh from his first reelection, wouldn’t disappoint.

Because the friend who brought me to him was somebody he knew and trusted way before he rose to become the popular “mayor of Palawan,” Hagedorn treated me like an adopted girl tagging along for two weeks, just watching him. He was told to take care of me; I was told, “Ninong mo ‘yan (He’s got you).”

To say that Edward Solon Hagedorn’s story was one for the movies was not an exaggeration. I listened to people who knew him from his youth, the staff who were trying to keep up with his morning-to-dawn (yes, the following day) energy, and the constituents who were both grateful and proud that he served and mobilized them as he transformed the city.

Writing his profile then – published, serendipitously, on his 49th birthday on October 12, 1995 – gave me a preview to what moviegoers would be seeing in his biopic that Da King of Philippine movies, Fernando Poe Jr., would release the following year: HAGEDORN.

He was a middle-class kid who grew up in the streets, got into gangs that got into troubles, played with a band, and dropped out of college. He worked, like his older brothers, in the family’s logging business. He eloped with his girlfriend (“Ninang mo [Your godmother],” he’d later say) at a young age and had to take odd jobs to raise his family. At one point, he financed a numbers game popular among the poor. But always, always, he wouldn’t think twice about giving even the shirt on his back if another person’s life depended on it. Sometimes, sometimes, he would put his life on the line defending a downtrodden soul if he witnessed the oppression.

When the 1992 elections came, the bishop called him to say Puerto Princesans were clamoring for a new leader, feeling that the incumbent – in power for 27 years – had not truly served them. Hagedorn thought he was being asked to organize for a candidate, and he was ready to help. No, the prelate told him, you are the candidate. But – you have to stop jueteng, and you have to stop cutting down the trees.

What could you expect from a man with a kind heart, who thought he was nobody but was being told, in effect, that he could make a difference? He rallied the family to close the logging business, he turned off the flow of funds to the numbers game, and asked the residents: You want change? You have to help me do it.

This was the Puerto Princesa I saw over the 21 years Hagedorn was mayor: roads, two-story school buildings, strategically situated and fully-equipped satellite hospitals, a new city hall and coliseum, a sanitary landfill, housing for the poor, and important infrastructures built; strict environmental laws enforced; at some point the lowest crime rate in the country achieved; a sustainable eco-tourism program established; model local governance recognized nationally; and environmental protection cited internationally.

But back to our “Anak” and “Nongni” story.

After the FPJ movie was shown, I didn’t see him again until about a couple of years later, when we bumped into each other at an event in Manila. I was by then a political reporter, covering the local government sector, but it seemed he still saw me as the curious ward who tagged along as he moved around the city early in his term.

“Inaanak pa rin kita (You’re still my goddaughter),” he said.

It meant I could no longer write about him, and he was okay with it. For somebody known to place media advertisements to boost Puerto Princesa’s initiatives and image, and for accommodating media requests for them to be sponsored in their travels to Puerto Princesa, he was instinctive in respecting the Chinese wall between us. No, he said, he wouldn’t get me into a conflict-of-interest situation.

I remember that after my first trip in Puerto, a close aide of his in Manila told me that “04” – his radio call sign – was known to have a very strong sixth sense when gauging a person’s sincerity. She said the mayor “sensed” that in me. Maybe he remembered that the moment he realized my new assignment was right smack into the circle where he was moving around, and didn’t want to compromise me.

But that also meant we had deeper conversations about ethical choices, political dilemmas, challenges and limitations in governance, stories of disappointments and betrayals, joys of accomplishments and sweet victories, faith and redemption.

In January 2001, when Malacañang was besieged and ousted president Joseph Estrada was being whisked away through the backdoor – literally, they put him on a boat on Pasig River to bring him to his home in San Juan – people alerted me, “Ano’ng ginagawa ng Ninong mo sa Palasyo (What’s your godfather doing at the Palace)?” The subtext was, why was he staking his reputation being seen in the dying hours of a disgraced presidency?

“Anak, lugmok na ‘yung tao (Child, he’s already down),” he told me. “The least I could do as a friend is to make him feel not everyone has deserted him.”

Middle of that year, Nongni lost in the gubernatorial race, and analysts attributed it to his association with Erap. Voter awareness and grassroots organization aside, the story from the ground was, interest groups that were into environmentally extractive businesses funneled campaign funds to his rival. And I could understand – can you imagine Hagedorn replicating across the entire Palawan what he did protecting the environment in Puerto Princesa?

In 2005, I had investigated the unexplained wealth of a governor who was also openly known as a jueteng lord in Southern Tagalog. Word reached the newsroom that the official, during the flag ceremony at the capitol, threatened that journalists from Manila who attacked his person should watch their backs. A Newsbreak magazine board member confronted that governor, and I think my editors sent official word that they were not taking the threat, if true, lightly.

Then one editor told me it wouldn’t harm if I told my Ninong about it. At the time, he was mayor of Puerto again and he had been asked by president Gloria Arroyo to head the presidential anti-jueteng task force. I texted him, and he called to reassure me, “‘Wag mo pansinin ‘yun, Anak. Ang taong madaldal, duwag (Don’t mind that, my child. People who make a lot of noise are cowards).” I left it at that.

Weeks later, my editor learned from her ranking sources in Camp Crame that Hagedorn summoned the right-hand man of the governor to warn him: “Sabihin mo sa amo mo, inaanak ko ‘yung binabantaan niya. Kapag nasaktan ‘yon, ako ang kalaban ‘nyo, ako mismo ang pupunta sa inyo.”

(Tell your boss, the reporter he’s threatening is my goddaughter. If she gets hurt, I’ll consider it an affront to me. I’ll personally run after you.)

I texted him: “Nongni, I heard! Did you really do that?” He replied. “Hehe.”

During his task force stint, there was also a point when there were security threats against him, and so whenever he was in Manila he and his staff and security had to use decoy cars. One time, after dinner, the security staff were discussing which car would bring me home. One of them said, “Kotse ni Boss,” referring to his known car. Nongni said, do you realize it will put her in harm’s way if somebody ambushed that car?

Twice, years apart, I realized I had hurt Nongni’s feelings. You’ve heard of his reputation for being generous to a fault to every needy person who came to him? It had something to do with that.

The first time was in 2010, when my son wanted to spend his birthday on the beaches in Puerto, and deliberately booked the family’s flight, hotel, and tours without telling Nongni. I knew he would insist on paying our way, and I really didn’t want to burden him that day. I also wanted to surprise him by calling him when we were all set.

“Para ka namang wala kang Ninong sa Puerto,” he said, visibly hurt. (It’s as if you didn’t have me here.)

To make up for it, he went to our small hotel early in the morning – before he did his campaign stops – to check his “apos (grandkids)” were comfortable, and left a car, a driver, and an assistant to accompany us during our stay. Just let him do that, at least, he said. Imagine the panic in the hotel owner’s face when he saw the mayor dropping by unannounced – is there something wrong?

“Inaanak ko ‘yan, mga apo ko ‘yan (That’s my goddaughter, those are my grandchildren).”

The second time he got upset with me was when he called to consult on something, and he learned that two of my sons had just gotten out of the hospital. Why didn’t I tell him, he asked? I said we were alright, there was PhilHealth and the company’s health insurance. I belatedly realized that to him it could’ve have felt like I was telling, no, we don’t need you po.

“‘Yung ibang tao natutulungan kong magpagamot, ang mga apo ko pa (I help other people get medical attention, why did you not let me do the same for my grandchildren)?”

When he reached his term limit a second time in 2013, Nongni faced a string of electoral defeat: senator in 2013, mayoral recall in 2015, regular mayoral polls in 2016. Between those elections, I saw some supposed national allies of him leaving him to his devices after saying they’d take care of his campaign. I learned of one trusted aide – one of only two people who had access to his Mac – stealing the files, maps, and lists for strategizing the mayoral campaign. I saw him still trying to do things the legal way while flying voters were being bussed in from neighboring towns to register in Puerto, and the local poll office was not exactly helpful nor sympathetic. Puerto Princesa saw him abandoned by an ally, whom he actually had in mind when he lobbied for the creation of a third congressional district in Palawan in 2013.

In his political career, his name had been floated as a possible secretary of the Department of the Environment and Natural Resources whenever a new administration took office. We never set our hopes high. In that agency, whenever any president had to weigh his options between corporate lobby and honest-to-goodness environmental protection and management, the former always held sway. He wasn’t made for that, Nongni would say.

In 2022, he won as congressman of Palawan’s 3rd district. His colleagues called him “The Comeback Kid.” Indeed, who gets elected again after being out of power for almost a decade?

Later that year, he had to start undergoing treatment, and he chose Christmas Day to break the news to me. So as soon as he was back in Manila in January this year, I visited him.

That was the last time I was able to hug him, and the last time I held his hand while I prayed for him.

We prayed for his healing and good health. In the 19th Congress, had a perfect attendance up until that time, dutifully attending sessions in between treatment appointments, and regularly flying between Manila and Puerto Princesa to attend to his constituents’ needs in Palawan’s 3rd district.

We prayed for his protection. He had filed a bill to declare certain portions of the West Philippine Sea as marine protected area. It was a non-political but very legitimate and potentially effective way of pushing back against China’s encroachment. If that area is declared protected, no vessels could go there to harvest and destroy the corrals and other marine life.

I was afraid he’d be the target of propaganda operations – we know how the Chinese are when it comes to things like this. Ambassadors were calling to thank him for the proposed law. (Very recently, the justice department said the government was thinking of bringing China to an international court for its environmental crimes in the area. I wouldn’t discount them having gotten the idea from the research that went into Nongni’s bill.) We said, if God is for us, who can be against us?

We prayed that the Lord would uphold him with His righteous right hand. There had been people whose political survival seemed to rest solely on discrediting you. His crusade to keep Palawan safe, clean, rich, abundant, and progressive any way he could seemed to have made some people uncomfortable. We said, no weapon formed against you would succeed, and you would condemn every tongue that accused you in judgment.

As soon as he was elected congressman, and at a time when he was voicing his opposition against a coal plant, the privatization of an electric cooperative, and the usual rampant logging and unabated mining in the province, an 11-year-old case against him was resurrected and moved in the courts at astonishing speed.

It was about firearms he issued to forest and sea rangers when he was mayor that supposedly went missing after he stepped down. Between the end of his term and the filing of the case, he had surrendered the firearms to the city police – and the city police said they were ready to issue a legal document to attest that units where in their inventory. The Supreme Court nevertheless said he was liable for not having surrendered them on time, and so the penalty was to perpetually ban him from public office. (Yes, we wanted to ban from office the man who brought his city’s crime rate down and got the United Nation’s commendation for his environmental advocacy.)

We prayed for long life, long enough for his family to enjoy him, for Puerto Princesa and Palawan to come to their senses and see how he had given his best for them, for our country to be inspired again by the “Hagedorn” that FPJ immortalized, “The Comeback Kid” that tried to make his contribution to Congress.



But he chose to already spend his 77th birthday with Him. I was supposed to visit him this week and treat him to a nice dinner – my turn to pay for those nights I’d drop by his office to have tapsilog and kape before going home. I was looking for a book on leadership to inspire him, but I couldn’t choose one, because every leader had a thing or two to learn from him.

He wasn’t just the padrino – the ninong – that his constituents, the Filipinos, knew. The Edward Hagedorn I knew was a man of sophisticated thoughts, progressive ideas, and solid principles that he wouldn’t compromise. He was a fierce protector of what to him were truly valuable.

Nongni, may utang ako sa iyo (Godfather, I owe you something). I wanted to write a book about the big things you had done, and thought I could gift it to you on one more October 12 of your life. Your legacy wasn’t just about buildings and attracting tourists in droves. Local laws and policies you pioneered – I could think of at least five or six – battled legal questions for being unprecedented, got presidents and their legal counsels to take a second look, and turned into national policies that crusaders of good governance in other localities could use.

Before you brought to your resting place, your children spoke about hope as your legacy. The ubiquitous red envelopes that contained financial help to the needy gave them reason to strive for one more day, and one more day, until they could stand again. The lesson you left them was to not deny people their hope when they come to you – because hope could be the only thing they had left. Ninang Ellen, who knew you best, said that if we truly wanted to honor your memory, we’d look for a person to help; and if we didn’t have money to share, we’d give them our time, to listen to their heartaches, to listen to their dreams.

I’d do that. We, whose lives you touched, should do us.

Up until your last days, ordinary folks came to pay respects to you. They lined up the streets of Puerto, crying, sobbing, as you were brought to your resting place on Monday, October 9.

I am certain, you will be loved and remembered for your kindness and generosity that gave people hope, for your strength of character that empowered others, for your vision that inspired ordinary people that they could be part of something big and great, for your faith that no matter what happens, God is looking upon His children with favor.

Well, you’re there now, probably playing the piano and singing songs of worship and thanksgiving to your heart’s content. – Rappler.com

Edward Solon Hagedorn was the longtime mayor of Puerto Princesa, the capital city of the Philippines’ last environmental frontier. At the time of his passing on October 3, 2023, he was the congressman of the 3rd District of Palawan. He would have turned 77 on October 12.