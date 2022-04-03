The week in photos: March 27 to April 2, 2022

SOLIDARITY. A Burnley fan paints his face in support of Ukraine, is seen outside the stadium before the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester City at the Turf Moor in Burnley, Britain on April 2.

This week's selection of news, sports, lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest photos from the Philippines and around the globe

Muslims around the world start the holy month of Ramadan while Pope Francis visits Malta. El Salvador’s Congress approved emergency powers that temporarily suspended some constitutional protections and Canada announced a new child care deal.

In the Philippines, the US-Philippines joint military exercise begins and the battle for the May elections heats up as local races starts.

UNSCRIPTED. A combination of pictures shows Will Smith hitting Chris Rock on stage during the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on March 27. Brian Snyder/Reuters

FIRST RESPONDERS. Rescue team work at a site of fuel storage facilities hit by cruise missiles, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Lviv, Ukraine on March 27. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Reuters

PRAYERS. Rescue workers stand in a silent tribute at the site to mourn the victims of a China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735, that crashed in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China on March 27. Cnsphoto/Reuters

SEARCH. Gang members wait outside their cells during a search at the Ciudad Barrios jail after El Salvador’s Congress approved emergency powers that temporarily suspended some constitutional protections, in Izalco, El Salvador on March 27. Secretaria de Prensa de la Presidencia/Handout/Reuters

BACKERS. Supporters of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, wave flags as they attend a public rally in Islamabad, Pakistan on March 27. Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

CHILD CARE. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a crayon after he plays, and lost, a game of tic-tac-toe against a child, following a new child care deal announcement with Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Brampton, Ontario, Canada on March 28. Carlos Osorio/Reuters

CASUALTIES. Dogs move past a body of a civilian killed during a heavy shelling, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Irpin, Kyiv, Ukraine on March 29. Serhii Mykhalchuk/Reuters

BLOCKED. A person checks his mobile phone in front of barricades of a sealed-off area, as COVID-19 outbreak continues in Shanghai, China, on March 30. Aly Song/Reuters

PRESSER. on Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi holds a news conference at Foreign Press Association in Rome, Italy March 31. Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

FINALE. An artist performs during the closing ceremony of the Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 31, 2022. Rula Rouhana/Reuters

BALIKATAN. Smoke rises following explosions during a live fire exercise in the annual US-Philippines joint military exercise in Crow Valley, Capas, Tarlac on March 31. Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

STRENGTH IN NUMBERS. Presidential bet Vice President Leni Robredo speaks to supporters gathered at the old Tagbilaran City airport during a grand rally in Bohol on April 1. Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

BANDAGED. UniTeam standard bearer Ferdinand Marcos Jr wraps his wrists as he prepares to meet supporters gathered at the Tarlac Plazuela on April 2, 2022. Paul Quiambao/Rappler

PAPAL VISIT. Pope Francis pauses aboard a plane as he greets journalists on his way to Malta on April 2. Vatican Media/­Handout/Reuters

TARAWIH. Muslim women offer evening mass prayers during the first eve of holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Great Mosque of Istiqlal in Jakarta, Indonesia on April 2, 2022. Willy Kurniawan/Reuters

