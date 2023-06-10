Exam results
Exam results
board exam results

TOP PERFORMING SCHOOLS: May 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination

Rappler.com
TOP PERFORMING SCHOOLS: May 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination
Here's the list of the top performing schools in the May 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Saturday, June 10, that 10,764 out of 14,364 takers passed the May 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination.

Also read:

Here’s the list of the top performing schools in the examination.

See the full story on the results of the May 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination below.

Must Read

RESULTS: May 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination

RESULTS: May 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination

Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

healthcare workers

licensure examinations in PH

Philippine healthcare system

Professional Regulation Commission