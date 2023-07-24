LIST: Canceled flights due to Typhoon Egay, July 2023

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Various airports and airlines have begun preparations and canceled flights in relation to Typhoon Egay (Doksuri).
Here is a list of the latest flight cancellations. We will update this page as we receive more reports.
Cebu Pacific
July 24
- 5J 821 Manila-Virac
- 5J 822 Virac-Manila
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), the cancellation of the Manila-Virac- Manila flights affected a total of 318 passengers. So far, only the Virac Airport has reported canceled flights, citing light to moderate winds with moderate to heavy rain.
CAAP has also provided airports in Bicol with accordion-type storm shutters to protect airport buildings from “the wrath of storms and winds.” – Rappler.com
