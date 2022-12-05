FAST FACTS: What is the Maharlika Wealth Fund?

More than P275 billion will be poured into the proposed Maharlika Wealth Fund. Here are things to know about it.

MANILA, Philippines – The bill establishing the P275-billion Maharlika Wealth Fund (MWF) is speeding through Congress amid doubts expressed by lawmakers and experts alike. But what is it exactly?

The proposed Maharlika fund would gather P275 billion from government pension funds and banks for the purpose of investing in big-ticket national development projects and other assets. Senators, lawmakers, and economists have criticized it for potentially exposing pensioners to higher risks, and for not having strong enough safeguards around its management.

The bill was authored by presidential cousin Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, and several other lawmakers, including Martin’s wife Tingog Party List Representative Yedda Romualdez, and presidential son Senior Deputy Majority Leader Sandro Marcos. (READ: Imee Marcos, senators question P275-B Maharlika Wealth Fund proposal)

President Marcos has committed full support, with Albay Representative Joey Salceda describing the bill as “utos ng pangulo” (an order of the President).

Let’s find out what’s inside the Maharlika fund.

Where will the money come from?

The bill’s explanatory note drew inspiration from the successful sovereign wealth fund of other countries in Asia, such as Singapore and Hong Kong.

But unlike the sovereign wealth funds in Singapore or Hong Kong, the Philippines won’t be financing the Maharlika fund from the country’s excess wealth or foreign reserves. It also won’t be funding it from natural resource extraction profits, unlike Norway and Kuwait.

Instead, the fund will be taking P275 billion in start-up capital from government financial institutions (GFIs):

Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) – P125 billion

Social Security System (SSS) – P50 billion

Land Bank of the Philippines (Land Bank) – P50 billion

Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) – P25 billion

National budget – P25 billion

There are also expected annual contributions to the fund:

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) – 50% of annual dividends

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) – at least 10% of gross gaming revenue streams

National government – yearly contributions as determined in the annual national budget

Other sources such as special assessments on natural resources and public borrowings

Factoring in all contributions, the fund capital may grow to at least P618.3 billion in the second year, according to IBON Foundation’s estimates. Nevertheless, Salceda gave assurances that all contributions coming from GFIs will be backed by the government.

What will it be used for?

The bill did not explicitly outline what projects the fund will invest in. Instead, the Maharlika Wealth Fund Corporation (MWFC), a government corporation created by the bill, is left to determine which assets and projects to invest in.

However, Salceda specified that the Maharlika fund was created at the President’s request. He stated that Marcos wanted a fund to invest in big projects that are usually scrapped from the national budget after passing through Congress.

“This is really a presidential aspiration to finance grids, dams, national broadband which are always, by tradition of this Congress, is relocated to the other programs,” Salceda said.

Here are the allowable investments outlined in the bill:

Cash, foreign currencies, metals, and other tradable commodities

Fixed income instruments issued by sovereigns, quasi-sovereigns and supranationals

Domestic and foreign corporate bonds

Listed or unlisted equities

Financial derivatives

Islamic investments, such as Sukuk bonds

Joint ventures or co-Investments

Mutual and Exchange-traded funds

Commercial real estate and infrastructure projects

Loans and guarantees to, or participation into joint ventures or consortiums with Filipino and foreign investors, whether in the majority and minority position in commercial, industrial, mining, agricultural, housing, energy, and other enterprises, which may be necessary or contributory to the national development of the country, or important to public interest

Other investments as may be approved by the Board

The hope is that the combined capital from GFIs can invest in these capital-intensive projects for a high return. However, some experts fear that high-risk investments, such as financial derivatives, can endanger the fund.

Who will manage it?

The MWFC will be led by a 15-person board of directors. The president of the Philippines will chair the board, and the GFI with the highest contribution to the fund will be vice chair. The directors will include representatives from GFIs proportionate to their contributions, meaning the GSIS and SSS will likely have multiple directors.

The board would also include two independent directors coming from the private sector – either from the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP), or the academe.

The board has the power to “direct the management and operations, and administration of the MWF.”

What are the issues so far?

Fears surrounding the fund often point to the 1MDB corruption scandal that brought down Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund and placed its then-prime minister behind bars. Even with the proposed safeguards, experts worry about the possibility of a similar case here.

“The Philippines has had a history of funds mismanagement and scandals: coco levy, PhilHealth scandal, and SSS fund being used for politically-tainted stock purchases. [S]o yes, the Malaysian fund scandal can happen here,” said Enrico Villanueva, a senior lecturer of economics at the University of the Philippines Los Baños, in an interview.

Villanueva also argued that the Maharlika fund’s stated objective of funding national development projects can be achieved without setting up a sovereign wealth fund (SWF).

“National development projects do not need a SWF to happen. We have had dams built without an SWF,” he said. “If development projects of the executive branch do not gain congressional support, it can be that there are valid issues with the project (destruction of the environment, displacement of people and their livelihood, etc.).”

Furthermore, while the government guarantee may protect pensioners if GSIS’ and SSS’ capital contributions get hit, there’s still the problem of opportunity loss.

“The GFIs could have registered steady, less risky gains had [they] kept the funds instead of being exposed to riskier assets and potentially bigger losses under a less restrictive SWF,” Villanueva said.

At the same time, losses in the fund may still hurt the public indirectly.

“Even if sovereign guarantees are included in the final bill, in case of MWF’s losses, that means that taxpayers would have to cough up something to cover such losses,” David Michael San Juan, professor at De La Salle University and convener of Professionals for a Progressive Economy, said in a position paper.

“The government has no right to gamble away the people’s money, the working people’s pension funds.” – Rappler.com

