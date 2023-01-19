Hard launch! Samantha Lo posts video with girlfriend Jannica Rubin

'Yes, I am the little spoon,' the former beauty queen writes on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – Former Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2019 Samantha Lo did a “hard launch” of her current relationship on Instagram, sharing a video of her and girlfriend Jannica Rubin on January 17.

In the video, Samantha and Jannica are slow-dancing and kissing. It was posted as a birthday greeting to Jannica, whom Samantha calls “little pea.”

“I know that many of you will have questions after seeing this post so I will answer the question we all want to know: Yes, I am the little spoon,” she said.

The recent post is perhaps Sam’s most intimate one with Jannica so far, but the former beauty queen has regularly posted photos with her partner on social media.

Sam was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Grand International in June 2019. She went on to compete at the Miss Grand International pageant in Venezuela in the same year, but not before being detained in France due to visa issues. She came home from the pageant without making it to the semifinals and later resigned from her title.

In 2020, she joined and eventually won the Century Tuna Superbods competition. – Rappler.com