Sandara Park to perform in ‘The Super Stage by K-pop’ concert in Manila 

She joins MAMAMOO+, Lapillus, and Kep1er in the August 11 show

MANILA, Philippines – K-pop superstar Sandara Park is set to make her grand return to the Philippine concert stage as she joined the lineup for the upcoming The Superstage by K-pop concert in Manila.

“It’s been a long time comin’ but she’s here now!” concert producer OctoArts Entertainment announced on Friday, June 30.

Set to perform her latest hits, @SANDARAxABYSS will be completing #TheSuperStageByKpopInManila on August 11, 2023 at 7 PM!



Don't miss it; secure your tickets now via any SM Tickets outlets

The August 11 show, which will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena, will also feature earlier announced K-pop girl groups MAMAMOO+, Kep1er, and Lapillus.

Sandara, who first led an acting and singing career in the Philippines after participating in the 2004 talent competition Star Circle Quest, garnered international fame as Dara, member of girl group 2NE1. The group went on to release multiple hit songs such as “FIRE,” “I DON’T CARE,” and “I Am the Best” before disbanding in November 2016.

Following 2NE1’s disbandment, Sandara explored acting, appearing in shows such as We Broke Up and My Love from the Star. She has also made various appearances in television programs such as King of Mask Singer.

Sandara last performed for her Filipino fans in December 2017 through the mini-concert, Penshoppe Presents: Dara.

In August 2022, she made a cameo performance during GOT7’s BamBam set at the K-pop Masterz part 1 concert. She was supposed to host the EPICON concert in April but the event got postponed.

Sandara also recently visited the Philippines to film the South Korean variety show SBS Idol Truck with WINNER’s Jinu, NU’EST’s Aron and JR, and DINDIN.

She’s set to release her first solo EP SANDARA PARK on July 12. – Rappler.com