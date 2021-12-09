Rappler Talk Entertainment: Charo Santos-Concio and Carlo Manatad on ‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon’

LIVE

After being screened and lauded all over the world, Carlo Francisco Manatad’s film Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (Whether the Weather is Fine) is finally coming home to the Philippines, serving as an official entry to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

Kun Maupay Man It Panahon tells the tale of Norma (Charo Santos-Concio) and her son Miguel (Daniel Padilla) as they struggle in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Yolanda – one of the worst disasters to have ever hit the country.

Telling a fresh and compelling story about a mother and son can be difficult already, but to tell one with Yolanda as the backdrop is definitely a challenge.

In this latest episode of Rappler Talk Entertainment, entertainment editor Marguerite de Leon chats with Manatad and Santos-Concio about tackling such a huge and painful moment in recent history, and the most surprising things they’ve learned about themselves in the process.

Bookmark this page to catch the interview on Thursday, December 9, at 3 pm, or follow Rappler on social media. – Rappler.com