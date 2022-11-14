Attention A’TIN: SB19 confirms ‘WYAT’ homecoming show 

SB19 WYAT concert at the Araneta Coliseum on September 17. Photo by Rob Reyes/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Save the date, A’TIN! P-pop boy group SB19 announced on Monday, November 14, that they’re holding a homecoming show for their WYAT (Where You At) world tour.

“MANILA, we’re back to celebrate the finale of the WYAT Tour 2022 and another year with A’TIN,” they said.

MANILA we’re back to celebrate the finale of the WYAT Tour 2022 and another year with A’TIN! 💙 pic.twitter.com/LgFf491UWj — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) November 14, 2022

Additional details such as venue and ticketing prices have yet to be announced.

It was in September when SB19 kicked off WYAT – their biggest local and international tour yet.

In the Philippines, the group held shows in Quezon City, Cebu, Clark, and Davao. Meanwhile, their international stops include Dubai, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Singapore.

Aside from their concert tour, SB19 also recently made their US television debut on the morning show Good Day New York and also visited the Philippine Consulate General in New York.

Surreal! Hope you didn't miss our first live U.S. TV guesting earlier at @fox5ny 🥺



Here's a link you can look back on of our performance earlier! 💙



🔗 https://t.co/52cjOjzuoQ pic.twitter.com/aXJFvyH3zz — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) November 4, 2022

SB19 is grateful to have met the wonderful people at Sentro Rizal of the Philippine Consulate General in New York.



As the Youth and Sentro Rizal Ambassadors of NCCA, we are committed to promoting Filipino genius and culture, especially music, on the global stage. #SB19 pic.twitter.com/IA4Qw4yTvN — SB19 Official 🇵🇭 (@SB19Official) November 4, 2022

The five-member music sensation, formed in 2016, is comprised of members Josh, Stell, Ken, Justin, and Pablo. SB19’s other hits include “SLMT,” “Hanggang Sa Huli,” and “Mana.” In July, the group made it to Teen Vogue’s “Favorite Boy Bands of All Time” list. – Rappler.com