Harana x Saranghae: Pinoy pop and K-pop love songs for your fragile moments

MANILA, Philippines – Single? Friendzoned? In a relationship? It’s complicated? Heartbroken? Whatever relationship status you are in, there’s no better way to process your feelings than by listening to music!

After all, music has this uncanny ability to capture our emotions even before we can fully put them into words.

So even if you haven’t received a curated playlist yet, don’t worry, because we prepared one for you! From danceable bops that will make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside, to the heartfelt ballads you can’t help shedding a tear or two over, these songs will hopefully be the company that you need for Valentine’s Day:

‘Mabagal’ (Moira dela Torre x Daniel Padilla)

Start off your Valentine’s Day celebration by slow dancing to this groovy hit by Moira and Daniel, who sing about the wonders of growing old with the love of your life.

‘Some’ (Soyou x Junggigo feat. Lil Boi)

The perfect K-pop anthem for those almost-couples who are not quite there yet! This song took the Korean charts by storm and even solidified the phrase “some,” which refers to the thin line between having an unofficial relationship and growing into something more. Surely, a lot of us can relate to this, right?

‘Nangangamba’ (Zack Tabudlo)

Tired of being stuck in limbo? Zack’s “Nangangamba” might be the perfect push you need to finally do the dreaded DTR – defining the relationship. His lyrics, “Kung ‘di pa aminin ang gusto, baka kasi mawala na ako (If you still can’t admit how you feel, then I might be gone),” speaks a lot because, let’s be real here, you won’t be waiting for someone forever if you don’t have any assurance.

‘Just One Day’ (BTS)

Far from BTS’ trademark power pop and fierce choreography, “Just One Day” is a gem that showcases the group’s vocal versatility. The lyrics capture the feeling of young, innocent love, as the boys sing about what they would do if they could have just one extra day to spend with their loved one.

‘Araw-Araw’ (Ben&Ben)

Hard to make a Valentine’s Day playlist without including any Ben&Ben song, given that the folk group has mastered making love songs that cut right to our hearts. But there’s something about the calming melodies and chilling harmonies in “Araw-Araw,” specifically, that we can’t get enough of. The song details the beauty of a growing love – from the shy, chance encounters to deciding to commit and choose them everyday.

‘Blueming’ (IU)

There’s no falling short of love songs in IU’s discography. But the upbeat, playful sound of “Blueming,” in particular, captured the joys of every budding relationship – that exciting stage when two strangers are getting to know each other and almost every little thing about them seems interesting.

‘Balang-araw’ (I Belong to the Zoo)

Not all confessions become a success story. I Belong to the Zoo’s “Balang-araw” just encapsulates all the pain of not being enough. And what makes matters worse is despite all the hurt, you still can’t find it in yourself to stay away from them.

‘Dream’ (Suzy and Baekhyun)

What’s not to like about this collaboration? The jazzy and neo soul sounds partnered with Suzy and Baekhyun’s vocals make the song more endearing. The chemistry is obvious, as they sing about falling in love and likening it to a dream that they can only have once. If you want something light and just pure kilig, this is the song for you.

‘Tagpuan’ (Moira dela Torre)

It’s the kind of love that you prayed for, the happily-ever-after you still hoped for despite numerous setbacks, the sure YES! after a series of nos and maybes. And every time you listen to Moira’s “Tagpuan,” you can’t help but say, “Sana all.” But if you’ve already found yours, then lucky you.

‘Eyes, Nose, Lips’ (Taeyang)

Taeyang’s overflowing emotions in this romantic track made losing a loved one sound so poetic. In this R&B ballad, he mournfully reflects on trying to forget one’s ex but still having all your memories of them in your mind.

‘MAPA’ (SB19)

Valentine’s Day is not just for romantic love, right? SB19’s “MAPA” is a tender pop lullaby that reminds us to appreciate our parents and give them the love and care that they deserve.

‘Universe’ (EXO)

We love everything about EXO’s discography but this rock ballad is just *chef’s kiss.* Released as a Winter special album, the track brings warmth for those who can relate to it. The members sing about desperately longing to find love to the point that they’ll travel across the universe to find it.

‘Aphrodite’ (The Ridleys)

Looking for a song to serenade your crush with? Try The Ridleys’ “Aphrodite.” It’s simple and sweet, but the sincerity of their adoration still comes across in the song.

‘Same dream, same mind, same night’ (SEVENTEEN)

We might be a little biased in saying this, but if you’re looking for a perfect wedding song, SEVENTEEN’s “Same dream, same mind, same night” is something you should consider. The dreamy harmonies between the members of the vocal unit fit perfectly in the message of the song: the beauty of spending an eternity with their loved one.

‘Orbiting’ (Reese Lansangan)

“Are we just friends? Are we gonna pretend that nothing happened in the end?” Reese just gave us THE hugot song for the kinds of love that didn’t materialize, for the relationships that fell short of being one, for that awkward and unknown space that’s left between friendship and love.

‘Let’s Not Fall In Love’ (BIGBANG)

As much as it is exhilarating, falling in love can get pretty scary, too. This heartfelt ballad from BIGBANG takes us through the journey of meeting someone, worrying over starting a new relationship, and thinking of the potential pain that a new love can bring. But despite these fears, the song also shows that love is still worth pursuing.

‘Huling Sandali’ (December Avenue)

This tearjerking track from December Avenue is a conclusion to all the highs and lows, the twists and turns of a failed relationship. It’s for everyone who knows that there’s no more space for reconciliation but still hopes for that second chance.

Which of these songs is your Valentine’s Day 2022 anthem? – Rappler.com