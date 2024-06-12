LOOK: These are the Top 5 National Costume for Binibining Pilipinas 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Binibining Pilipinas 2024 delegates put a spotlight on Filipino artistry as they showcased various ensembles that drew inspiration from their respective hometown culture at the pageant’s national costume competition on Tuesday, June 11.

After all 40 delegates showed off their elaborate and creative garbs, Binibining Pilipinas Charities Incorporated (BPCI) announced the five delegates who caught the eye of the judges.

The selection committee named Abra’s Myrna Esguerra, Cavite’s Zianah Famy, Oriental Mindoro’s Myrea Caccam, Quezon’s Joyce Ann Garduque, and Kalayaan, Laguna’s Monica Acuno as the top candidates for the national costume competition.

The winner will be announced during the coronation night on July 7, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Here’s a closer look at the ensembles of the Top 5:

Binibini 16, Myrea Caccam (Oriental Mindoro)

Drawing inspiration from Oriental Mindoro’s Naujan Lake and Dabalistihit Festival of Naujan, the white modern Filipiniana is heavily adorned with crystals and pearls. The piece by Michael Jayzon dela Cruz was also crafted from recycled plastic bottles that were collected from the coastal area of Naujan.

Binibini 23, Joyce Anne Garduque (Quezon Province)

Designed by Roy Aquino, the ensemble pays homage to Quezon’s coconut industry. Its base fabric is woven from coconut husks while the thread is made of coconut fiber. The overall look is completed with a headdress made of corn husks.

Binibini 24, Monica Acuno (Kalayaan, Laguna)

Patrick Isorena’s traditional ensemble was highlighted by a display of fresh fruits and vegetables arranged in a basket. It served as a tribute to the farmers of Kalayaan, Laguna.

Binibini 31, Zianah Famy (Cavite)

Inspired by the Kawayan Festival in Maragondon, Cavite, the intricate ensemble by Karl Balao made use of banig, kawayan strip, and kawayan tassel to create a modern terno.

Binibini 40, Myrna Esguerra (Abra)

Designed by Richard Strandz, the ensemble is inspired by Duluimaman, a heroine of the Tinguian people of Abra. It featured a woven gown with patterned weaves as highlight.

Aside from the national costume competition, the delegates also participated in the preliminary evening gown segment.

Prior to the national costume competition, the delegates participated in the press presentation, the swimsuit fashion show, and the Grand Santacruzan parade.

In the 2024 pageant, the 40 delegates are competing to represent the country in two international pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe.

The winners will be taking the reins from current titleholders Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023 Anna Valencia Lakrini.

To mark its 60th anniversary, BPCI is handing out new crowns and P1 million each for the two winners. The runners-up will get P400,000 each. – Rappler.com