Adivay Festival: Because there’s more to Benguet than picking strawberries

CULTURAL SHOWCASE. One of the activities expected at the Benguet Adivay Festival.

From November 6 until December 9, 2023, the agro-tourism festival will offer a wide array of activities, including a lapan (rabbit meat) cooking contest, a distinctive pageant, cultural dance competitions, a Benguet quiz bee, a job fair, and even a mass wedding for Benguet couples

BAGUIO, Philippines – Tired of the Baguio Armageddon? Are you tired even of picking strawberries in the fields of nearby La Trinidad town?

You only need to go across the road to Benguet State University starting on Monday, November 6, to attend the Benguet Adivay Festival.

Adivay, derived from the Ibaloi term for coming together and having fun, has evolved into an agri-tourism festival for the province. The 2023 edition, commemorating the 123rd Benguet Foundation Anniversary, is themed “Benguet: Gateways to Unforgettable Getaways.”

Most of the events will be held at the Benguet Sports Complex at Wangal, La Trinidad.

Provincial Vice Governor Ericson “Tagel” Felipe emphasized during the kickoff about “honoring the past, reveling in the present, and recognizing the resilience and integrity of the people of Benguet.”

Benguet Adivay Festival

The highlight will be the Grand Cañao on November 23, which promises a feast with 30 pigs and two cows to share with the broader community, including tourists. This event serves as a platform to celebrate the history, culture, arts, trades, and industries of the region while promoting it as an attractive tourist destination.

Adivay unites the 13 towns of Benguet, allowing them to share their cultural beliefs and practices. The festival not only focuses on cultural enrichment but also aims to boost tourism and generate employment opportunities within the community. It is an annual showcase of the creative talents and achievements of Benguet’s people, honoring those who excel in various fields.

Inspired by the success of Baguio’s Panagbenga Festival, the first Adivay took place in 2005.

In 2023, with over 40 activities spanning the rest of November and concluding on December 9, Adivay guarantees an exciting and unforgettable experience. Don’t miss out! – Rappler.com

