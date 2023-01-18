Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes off Davao Occidental

Phivolcs says there is 'no tsunami threat to the Philippines'

MANILA, Philippines – A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck off Davao Occidental on Wednesday, January 18, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in a bulletin.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in nature, struck at 2:06 pm, at a depth of 67 kilometers.

Phivolcs said there was no tsunami threat to the country following the tremor.

Phivolcs seismologist John Deximo said that there were no sea level changes observed following the earthquake, and the situation was continuously being monitored.

ADVISORY: NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO THE PHILIPPINES



Tsunami Information No.1

Date and Time: 18 Jan 2023 – 02:06 PM

Magnitude = 7.3

Depth = 64 kilometers

Location = 02.69N, 127.05E – 352 km S 30 E of Sarangani (Davao Occidental)https://t.co/0UmKFFiOhB pic.twitter.com/cOWb1AeCB5 — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) January 18, 2023

Instrumental Intensities

Intensity II – Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Nabunturan, Davao de Oro; Glan and Kiamba, Sarangani; General Santos City, Tupi, Santo Niño, Koronadal City, and T’Boli, South Cotabato

Intensity I – Kidapawan City, Cotabato; Maitum and Maasim, Sarangani; Tantangan, Lake Sebu, Tampakan, Suralla, and Norala, South Cotabato; Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur

Responding to questions from the media, Phivolcs confirmed that the earthquake was the same one recorded by Indonesia’s geophysics agency that afternoon, though the latter announced a magnitude 7, off North Sulawesi province. No tsunami threat was also detected there. – Rappler.com