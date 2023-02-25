EDSA surfaces Bongbong-Imee Marcos split

The President acknowledges the People Power anniversary, but his sister says she can't stomach any form of celebration

MANILA, Philippines – Now president 37 years after a people power revolution ousted his father, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday, February 25, said he was “one with the nation” in remembering the period, sending a wreath at the monument on EDSA that stands as a symbol of the four days of civilian-backed military revolt that ended the dictator’s bloody and kleptocratic rule.

The President also chose to celebrate an Ilocano festival in Laoag City on the eve of the EDSA anniversary.

His sister Senator Imee Marcos would have none of it, however, as she boycotted the Tan-ok ni Ilocano festival that she herself launched as governor in 2011 and which this year was held at the newly renovated Ferdinand Marcos Sr. stadium. The stadium’s renovation itself was also her project, part of a loan that the Ilocos Norte government borrowed from banks.

In a statement on Saturday explaining her absence, Senator Marcos said that she could not have missed the chance to celebrate the festival at the stadium, which Ilocanos know “is dear to my heart.”

But it was held “on a date that I can never stomach celebrating,” she said.

Before the pandemic, the Tan-ok festival would be held either in November or in the early weeks of February, to coincide also with the Laoag City fiesta. It’s the first time it was held on February 24 – the third day of the EDSA revolt in 1986.

The senator said she would rather spend time at his father’s grave to remember and reflect on a period that changed the course not only of his family but the entire nation.

Sibling rivalry?

This is the first public display of disagreement between the Marcos siblings on an issue beyond specific policies. Every now and then, the senator would criticize certain actions or inaction of the Marcos administration.

In his first official act as president on July 1, 2022, President Marcos vetoed a bill creating the Bulacan ecozone that his sister supported, prompting her to say she was “deeply disappointed.” Senator Marcos also initially opposed the Maharlika wealth fund that her brother is pushing for.

But on EDSA, the Marcos family seemed to be on the same page – that it was a dark period for them and the nation that is best forgotten. Until on Saturday.

The apparent rift between the Marcos siblings has been talked about in power corridors for months now. Senators have noted that the only time Imee Marcos set foot in Malacañang was when she was with her fellow lawmakers.

In the President’s 10 official trips abroad, he only brought Imee Marcos once – to Beijing in early January. In contrast, an almost permanent fixture in these overseas trips are Marcos’ son Sandro, a representative of Ilocos Norte, and the President’s cousin Speaker Martin Romualdez. When Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022, Marcos chose to send his youngest sister Irene to represent the Philippines at the funeral.

Senator Marcos is gunning for reelection in 2025. – Rappler.com