Robredo supporter Beng Climaco’s congressional bid gets Sara Duterte’s backing

Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco, among the first Mindanao politicians to support the RoSa (Robredo-Sara) tandem, is running to represent the city's 1st district in Congress

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Vice presidential bet Davao Mayor Sara Duterte on Friday, May 6, endorsed the congressional bid of Zamboanga Mayor Maria Isabelle “Beng” Climaco, one of the biggest supporters of presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo in Zamboanga City.

Duterte, the running mate of presidential bet and late dictator’s son Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., sent Climaco a video message to express her support for Zamboanga City’s mayor.

“Este si Sara Duterte, ta llama con Zamboanga City, (que bota) vice-presidente y para Beng Climaco para na Congreso (This is Sara Duterte, calling on Zamboanga City [to vote for me as] vice president and for Beng Climaco for Congress),” Duterte said.

Duterte sent the campaign video to Climaco who then posted it on her official Facebook page.

Climaco, who was among the first Mindanao politicians to launch the RoSa (Robredo-Sara) campaign, is serving her third and final term as mayor.

She is seeking her old congressional seat in the city’s 1st District and has thrown her support behind its incumbent representative, Cesar “Jawo” Jimenez Jr., who is running for mayor.

Climaco is running against her former high school student, Councilor Khymer Olaso, and lawyer Wendell Sotto.

Olaso is the congressional bet of Team Colorao which is led by former congressman and mayor Celso Lobregat, while Sotto is with the group of Councilor John Dalipe. Lobregat and Dalipe are mayoral candidates. – Rappler.com

Frencie Carreon is a Mindanao journalist and an awardee of Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.