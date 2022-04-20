WATCH: #WeDecide – The first 100 days with Leni Robredo

ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW. Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo in a one-on-one interview with Rappler CEO and Nobel laureate Maria Resssa, at the Rappler headquarters in Pasig City on March 26, 2022.

Robredo sits down with Nobel laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and answers the question: What will you do in your first 100 days in office, if you become president? Watch the interview on Wednesday, April 20, at 7 pm on Rappler.

MANILA, Philippines – To say that the last decade has been life-changing for the Robredo family is an understatement.



In 2012, patriarch Jesse Robredo, who was then interior secretary, died in a plane crash off the coast of Masbate. His widow Leni, a public attorney, reluctantly ran for a House seat in 2013, a stint she says was just meant for one term.

“When I ran for Congress, the entire three years when I was there, I was so sure that that will be my first and only term ever,” she says.

The Vice President says her first foray into public office did not prepare her for a bigger role, but fate dealt her cards that required her to do so – first in 2016, when she ran for vice president; and second in 2022, when she threw her hat in the presidential race in a high-stakes election.

The vice presidency is often depicted as a “spare tire,” but Leni Robredo’s work ethic can be summed in Mother Teresa’s words – to “do small things with great love.”

“Naging ugali ko naman na whatever is given to me, however limited the role is, ginagawa ko talaga ‘yung lahat,” she says. (It’s in my nature to give my all in whatever is given to me, however limited the role is.)

And with her bid for a much bigger role, how much more extraordinary can her work be?

Robredo sits down with Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, where the presidential aspirant answers the question: What will you do in your first 100 days in office, if you become president?

Watch the interview on Wednesday, April 20, at 7 pm on Rappler. – Rappler.com